Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
WTVM
Troup Co. sheriffs searching for suspect in alleged rape
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a reported rape. Troup County authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 9 at a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway around 2 p.m. According to the victim,...
WTVM
3 LaGrange officers placed on leave after officer involved shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -Things are quiet on this street in LaGrange now, but Wednesday things were much different. “Officers were dispatched to 105 Moore’s hill in reference to someone with a weapon, while they were in route, the officers received more information that the male subject Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife Latisha Saffold by knifepoint,” says Lt. Eric Lohr of the LaGrange Police Department.
Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for rape suspect
TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – A rape investigation is underway after woman was sexually assaulted near a church last week. According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the sexual assault occurred on Aug. 9, 2022, at a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway at around 2:00 p.m. The victim was entering […]
valdostatoday.com
LaGrange OIS occurred during hostage situation
LAGRANGE – The GBI is investigating a LaGrange, GA officer involved shooting that resulted during a hostage situation. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in LaGrange, GA. The LaGrange Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 17, 2022. One man was shot, and a woman was injured. No officers were injured.
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested. According to Douglasville Police, a...
Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon. A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time. Brown is charged with Attempted Murder […]
‘She chose wrong:’ Spalding County 911 dispatcher arrested on meth charges
SPALDING COUNTY ,Ga. — A 911 dispatcher in Spalding County is behind bars and facing multiple drug charges. Earlier this week, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies were serving an arrest warrant at 59-year-old Susan Kimberly Lynch’s home when they found methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies also...
Suspect in string of I-85 shootings identified, facing aggravated assault charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect in today’s string of multi-state I-85 shootings has been identified, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by a Chambers County Deputy at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 17. Brown faces charges of aggravated assault, possession […]
fox5atlanta.com
Couple arrested after drugs found next to toddler's Happy Meal in SUV, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies say a couple who was pulled over along Interstate 85 earlier this month had a stash of drugs next to a toddler who was sitting in the back seat. Jonathan Loftis, 34, of Conyers, and Bethany Smith, 23, of LaGrange, were charged with...
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
WTVM
Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
LaGrange man facing attempted murder charges after forcing woman into car at knife-point, police say
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man is facing multiple charges after he forced a woman into a vehicle at gun-point and drug her down an embankment, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Police responded to Moores Hill on Aug. 17 at around 10:55 a.m. regarding an individual with a weapon. Before arrival, the 911 […]
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
Several weapons, ammunition recovered in vehicle of suspected I-85 shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
Deputies investigating deadly attempted robbery find armed 5-year-old in the forest
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — Investigators say a woman who was living with a child “off the grid” in an encampment in the Alabama woods was behind a deadly attempted robbery that killed a Florida man. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies...
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Columbus park shooting, ruled self defense
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The district attorney’s office has decided to end its prosecution of the suspect in a case involving a deadly shooting at a Columbus park in August 2021. After review, the shooting has been determined to be self-defense, according to a court document released on Aug. 17, 2022. Iverson Gilyard Young, 20, […]
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
WTVM
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
