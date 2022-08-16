ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

WRBL News 3

Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
WTVM

Troup Co. sheriffs searching for suspect in alleged rape

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a reported rape. Troup County authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 9 at a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway around 2 p.m. According to the victim,...
WTVM

3 LaGrange officers placed on leave after officer involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -Things are quiet on this street in LaGrange now, but Wednesday things were much different. “Officers were dispatched to 105 Moore’s hill in reference to someone with a weapon, while they were in route, the officers received more information that the male subject Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife Latisha Saffold by knifepoint,” says Lt. Eric Lohr of the LaGrange Police Department.
WRBL News 3

Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for rape suspect

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – A rape investigation is underway after woman was sexually assaulted near a church last week. According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the sexual assault occurred on Aug. 9, 2022, at a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway at around 2:00 p.m. The victim was entering […]
valdostatoday.com

LaGrange OIS occurred during hostage situation

LAGRANGE – The GBI is investigating a LaGrange, GA officer involved shooting that resulted during a hostage situation. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in LaGrange, GA. The LaGrange Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 17, 2022. One man was shot, and a woman was injured. No officers were injured.
CBS 46

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
WTVM

Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
