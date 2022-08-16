ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
EARLE, AR
actionnews5.com

Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Family shot at by aunt at Peppertree Apartments: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt is behind bars after police say she became angry during a shopping trip and fired shots at her family members last week. A woman told police that she, her two children, and a female friend were out shopping with Climmessa Armstrong when an argument started. Police say Armstrong, who is […]
Mighty 990

Shots Fired Inside Wolfchase Galleria

Memphis Police are searching for two men who opened fire inside Wolfchase Galleria. Shots were fired inside the mall around 12:41 p.m., police said. Local residents are beyond angry at the out-of-control violence in Memphis. “Finding it really hard to continue in this city. Every time we walk outside we...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Starnes
WREG

Vehicle crash ends with gunshots fired at police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roderick Johnson is facing charges after shots were fired towards police officers on Friday. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash at Goodlett Street and Chuck Avenue. Officers later found out that there were people on the crash scene with guns. Police said one driver, Tyree Johnson, became aggressive and demanded the driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Violent Crime#Methodist North Hospital
WREG

Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

West Memphis Three still seek justice 11 years after their release from prison

On this day 11 years ago an Arkansas man walked off death row and was freed, but technically he remains convicted of the murders he profusely claims he didn’t commit. Damien Echols, along with cohorts Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley Jr. made Alford pleas on this day in 2011, and it ended 18 years of incarceration for the men collectively known as the “West Memphis Three.”
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
millington-news.com

AMONG THE BEST: Millington No. 2 City to Live in Tennessee

Moving to Tennessee? Check out our guide to Starting a Business in Tennessee. As one of the main culture and music hubs of the south and home to some of the loveliest natural areas in the United States, you’ll be surprised to discover that Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, as well as a very low cost of living. What more reason do you need to move to the Volunteer State? Have a glance at our rundown of Tennessee’s five best cities to live in for advice on where to establish yourself in the state.
MILLINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Houston Chronicle

The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
MEMPHIS, TN
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Mighty 990

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinion

 https://mighty990.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy