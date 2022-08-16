Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
actionnews5.com
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
localmemphis.com
Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in Tennessee made the cut.
Family shot at by aunt at Peppertree Apartments: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt is behind bars after police say she became angry during a shopping trip and fired shots at her family members last week. A woman told police that she, her two children, and a female friend were out shopping with Climmessa Armstrong when an argument started. Police say Armstrong, who is […]
Shots Fired Inside Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis Police are searching for two men who opened fire inside Wolfchase Galleria. Shots were fired inside the mall around 12:41 p.m., police said. Local residents are beyond angry at the out-of-control violence in Memphis. “Finding it really hard to continue in this city. Every time we walk outside we...
One man dead, another critical after bullets fly, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire Friday night left one man dead and another being rushed to the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around in Southeast Memphis around 7 p.m. Two men were shot on Whisper Valley Drive, according to police. Police said...
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. According to Memphis police,...
Vehicle crash ends with gunshots fired at police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roderick Johnson is facing charges after shots were fired towards police officers on Friday. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash at Goodlett Street and Chuck Avenue. Officers later found out that there were people on the crash scene with guns. Police said one driver, Tyree Johnson, became aggressive and demanded the driver […]
actionnews5.com
Federal agents search Memphis medical clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal agents were seen searching a Memphis medical clinic in southeast Memphis Wednesday. The FBI with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at “Families First Health Care LLC.”. The business is in a strip mall on Riverdale Road just south of...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
localmemphis.com
Police looking for suspects in Bartlett and Memphis catalytic converter thefts
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is looking for those responsible for several catalytic converter thefts in the Bartlett and Memphis area. The suspects of these multiple crimes have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to investigators.
Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
tri-statedefender.com
Immaculate Conception makes HERstory with Kadesha Gordon, first African-American principal
This moment was 100 years in the making. Kadesha Gordon, an African-American woman and life-long Catholic, reared in the faith at St. Augustine Catholic Church in South Memphis, has found her way to Midtown. She is the new principal, and the first American American to hold the position, of Immaculate...
neareport.com
West Memphis Three still seek justice 11 years after their release from prison
On this day 11 years ago an Arkansas man walked off death row and was freed, but technically he remains convicted of the murders he profusely claims he didn’t commit. Damien Echols, along with cohorts Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley Jr. made Alford pleas on this day in 2011, and it ended 18 years of incarceration for the men collectively known as the “West Memphis Three.”
millington-news.com
AMONG THE BEST: Millington No. 2 City to Live in Tennessee
Moving to Tennessee? Check out our guide to Starting a Business in Tennessee. As one of the main culture and music hubs of the south and home to some of the loveliest natural areas in the United States, you’ll be surprised to discover that Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, as well as a very low cost of living. What more reason do you need to move to the Volunteer State? Have a glance at our rundown of Tennessee’s five best cities to live in for advice on where to establish yourself in the state.
Houston Chronicle
The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
Two dead after shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
