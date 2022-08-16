Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Courier
Summer Fest set for Aug. 27
The Douglas Center for Hope and Healing and Carson Valley Active 20/30 Club host the sixth annual Summer Fest: Brats, Bands, and Brews fundraiser on Aug. 27 at Minden Park. The event features a cornhole tournament starting at 1 p.m. and food, drinks, silent auction, raffle prizes, and live musical performances from 2-8 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Experience the best of Hawaiian culture at the Reno Aloha Festival this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aloha! This weekend the islands are coming to Reno. The Reno Aloha Festival is your chance to watch beautiful performances, eat island food and Hawaiian shaved ice, enjoy local arts & crafts vendors and participate in cultural workshops. Director of the festival, Mohalapua Bannner, stopped by...
Sierra Sun
Entertainment: Arts, crafts festival; block party; live music; Map dinner on tap this weekend
Tahoe City Fine Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend. From 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21, the Tahoe City Fine Arts and Crafts Festival will be hosting over 45 artisans and craftspeople showcasing their work at the Boatworks Mall. This free event will take place over two weekends...
Record-Courier
Genoa hopes for sweet Candy Dance
A year after the Caldor Fire cast a pall over many events, including Genoa’s traditional Candy Dance, coordinators are hopeful for a “normal” event this year. “We’re trying to keep things moving along,” said Interim Genoa Town Manager Amanda Reid. “We missed a year with COVID and then last year we were coming out of it so there were still some concerns. This year we are hoping to get back into a more ‘normal’ candy dance.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitcarsoncity.com
The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022
Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
2news.com
Bully's Second Annual Battle of the Beers This Weekend
Bully’s Sports Bar & Grill is inviting Northern Nevada to choose their favorite beer at the second annual Battle of the Beers showdown, Aug. 19 and 20 at the Robb Drive location. The epic two-day event will feature dozens of regional beers all vying for the title of Reno’s...
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
Record-Courier
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thetahoeweekly.com
North Lake Tahoe’s Best Burgers
Editor’s Note: Kayla Anderson revisits her three-part series from 2018 on Tahoe and Truckee’s Best Burgers. Read her picks from the first series at TheTahoeWeekly.com. Now is the season for hiking, biking, boating, paddling and sitting on the beach. After a day in the Tahoe sun, you crave a big ‘ole juicy burger. Thanks to our readers who shared with us their favorite burgers via social media, I was able to try out some new ground-beef sandwiches — and a vegan counterpart.
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Genoa Town Board members will meet bright and early today for a morning of interviews with manager candidates at the Genoa Town Hall. We may well know the results by lunchtime. Fundraising for the Brauns, whose house was half-buried by an Aug. 4 landslide above Foothill...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort
Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New sawmill to start processing Caldor Fire salvage logs from Sierra-at-Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new sawmill to be constructed near Carson City is expected to produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year and the first purchase was from salvage and cleanup efforts at Sierra-at-Tahoe, officials announced on Tuesday. Tahoe Forest Products in a partnership with...
visitcarsoncity.com
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
Record-Courier
Town picks retired CHP officer as manager
A retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant was the top pick to serve as Genoa Town Manager at a meeting on Thursday. Genoa Town Board members voted 4-1 for David J. Qualls, according to interim Town Manger Amanda Reid. Trustee Brian Crowe voted for one of the other two candidates. Town...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
Comments / 0