Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
heraldcourier.com
Bandy, Virginia man dies in single-vehicle crash
A Bandy, Virginia man is dead following a Sunday, Aug. 14 crash in Tazewell County, Virginia. Lindsey Deel, Jr., 35, died at the scene of the crash, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP). The VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637, one mile...
WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
supertalk929.com
Scott County Tractor Trailer Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Investigation Ongoing
One person is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning in Scott County, Virginia. Virginia State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway around 430 Tuesday morning. According to a report the tractor trailer struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The so far unidentified pedestrian was transported to Holston Valley Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The crash remains under active investigation by Virginia State Police.
heraldcourier.com
Pedestrian killed on I-81 Sunday identified
The Virginia State Police has released the identity of a Bristol, Virginia pedestrian killed when he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on I-81. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP) , Johnathan L. Chapman, 39, died at the scene on I-81 southbound near the 1.1 mile marker.
supertalk929.com
Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City
A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian killed after tractor-trailer collision in Scott County, Virginia
A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 23 in Weber City and later died at an area hospital early Tuesday. The crash report from the Virginia State Police said the wreck occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the Wadlow Gap Road intersection. The incident remains under investigation....
JCPD arrests alleged fugitive with VA Police help
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators arrested a suspected fugitive on Monday with the help of Veterans Administration (VA) police officers. According to a JCPD release, a man identified as Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia was spotted at a property on Dogwood Avenue by VA police. When VA officers […]
Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
wcyb.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, police say
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian who was in the right lane of Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the area around mile marker 1.1 southbound at 3:52 a.m. Police said a Toyota Tacoma...
Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was hit on Andrew Johnson Highway Tuesday night. According to a crash report from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Fairground Circle in reference to a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday. […]
VSP investigating pedestrian death on I-81 S
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia authorities are investigating a pedestrian death that occurred on Interstate 81 South Sunday morning. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), troopers responded to reports of a pedestrian walking along I-81 S near Mile Marker 1.1 around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian, identified as Johnathan L. Chapman, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
elizabethton.com
Man dies when Porsche leaves roadway, flips multiple times
A Johnson City man was killed early Wednesday when the Porsche he was driving left the roadway and flipped several times. The accident took place around 3:30 a.m. on 1-26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass. According to information from the Johnson City Police Department, Elijah Williamson was partially ejected...
JCPD: Fugitive with warrant for hit and run arrested in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from justice with a warrant out of Scott County, Virginia was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to police. Michael Mullins, 50, from Johnson City was arrested at the John Sevier Center after officers were reportedly flagged down in regards to a suspicious person. Once officers made […]
supertalk929.com
Pedestrian-involved crash on Interstate 81 in Bristol leaves one dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the incident happened at around 4 AM on Interstate 81 South near Exit 1. VSP says a pickup truck was traveling in the right lane when the diver came...
q95fm.net
Missing/Endangered Child Recovered In Claiborne County
On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Detectives and Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lincoln Memorial University Police Department located a missing/endangered child. Earlier in the week, law enforcement had received information from Pennsylvania authorities that Robert Allen...
wcyb.com
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
THP: 3 injured in 11-W crash
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were injured in a crash on Highway 11-W Wednesday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). In a preliminary crash report released by THP, investigators say that a Jeep carrying a driver and one passenger was traveling south along 11-W when a Ford Edge traveling along State Route […]
