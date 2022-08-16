ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Proposed District 186 Budget Available For Review

The school year is underway, but District 186 is still in the process of finalizing its budget for the fiscal year that began July 1st. A tentative proposed budget is now on file and available for public review at the district administrative offices at 1900 West Monroe. A public hearing on the budget will be held to coincide with the school board meeting on September 19th.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Final First-Round Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Awarded

The Pritzker administration says it has now issued all of the licenses for the first round of conditional adult use cannabis dispensaries. After numerous snags and delays, the state says it has now issued the last of 185 licenses to “social equity applicants,” businesses where more than half of the owners or employees are from areas disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Langfelder To Seek Private Investment For Y Block

Even though the city lost out on a $3 million state grant, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on his dream of turning the North Mansion Y Block into a developed public gathering space with an amphitheater and other attractions. The city had hoped for that Main Street...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield’s ”City Hall Fellow” Acknowledges Challenges Ahead

The newly-appointed Bloomberg Harvard City Hall fellow assigned to Springfield acknowledges that her goal of restoring some of the city’s blighted neighborhoods will be challenging. Sai Joshi began a two-year fellowship earlier this month. She is working with city officials on a “whole block restoration” strategy for problem areas...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians

Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Taco Joint Closed Temporarily Following Health Inspection

A Springfield taco restaurant is temporarily closed after a health department inspection highlighted concerns. The State Journal-Register reports the Taco Joint on South Grand Avenue shut down voluntarily after the inspection last Monday. Inspectors found numerous flies and unsanitary conditions in the kitchen and food storage areas. They also discovered that an attached section of the building was being improperly used for food service.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate

(The Center Square) – A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
HSHS St. John’s Hospital Names New President/CEO

HSHS St. John’s Hospital has named its new president and CEO. Matthew Fry will take over that position effective September 19th. Fry has most recently worked as an administrator with Sutter Health, a California-based group of 24 hospitals and more than 200 clinics. He and his wife and three...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Training Underway Toward Reinstatement Of Rescue Squad

A training program is underway that could allow the Sangamon County Rescue Squad to resume some operations by late September. County officials suspended rescue squad operations last month after determining that members did not have the proper training or certification to provide emergency medical aid, raising liability concerns. Eight members...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Two More COVID Deaths Reported In Sangamon County

After going nearly three weeks with no COVID-related fatalities, Sangamon County has now seen three COVID deaths in the past week. Two were reported Friday… a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom were fully vaccinated and boosted. 404 Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID since the start of the pandemic.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
SPD: Pop-Up Party Crackdown Paying Off

Springfield’s police chief says the special weekend details that have targeted pop-up parties this summer have led to a major reduction in the number of sleepless nights in many city neighborhoods. Chief Ken Scarlette says he was determined to put an end to the noise and other nuisances… and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Sheriff’s Deputies Begin Labor Day Enforcement Effort Against Drunk, Distracted Driving

Labor Day is already here for the Sangamon County Sheriff’s office. Beginning this weekend, deputies are taking part in high-visibility traffic details looking for impaired, distracted, or unbuckled drivers. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns will run through the early morning hours of September 6th, following the conclusion of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Man In Custody After Allegedly Trying To Grab Officer’s Gun

A man is in custody after an altercation with Springfield police in which authorities say the man tried to grab an officer’s weapon, causing it to discharge. The incident unfolded Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive. Police were conducting a narcotics investigation and executed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Deandre Towers. Police say Towers tried to take off on foot, and officers pursued. They say Towers then turned and charged at an officer. As the two wrestled on the ground, Towers allegedly tried to take the officer’s gun from his holster, causing it to go off. Police eventually used a taser to subdue Towers, who they say had heroin, cocaine, meth, and a gun in his vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

