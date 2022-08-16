Read full article on original website
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Yesteryear: Nicolai moves up in racing circles
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. The Cannon Falls 13-under baseball team turned in a fine performance the last weekend of July at the Minnesota Sports Federation state tournament in Marshall. In pool play Friday the squad opened against Eastview. Cannon led 1-0 in the 6th, then scored two more to go ahead 3-0. Eastview scored one, then got two in the 7th to send the game into extra innings. Cannon scored eight runs in the 9th, then had to hold tight as Eastview scored seven in the bottom of the inning. Cannon won 11-10. Trevor Sullivan, Braxton Lindow, Cedric Dicke, Matt Hernke, Michael Growette and Austin Jacobs all had multiple hits.
26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota
If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”
I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
medcitybeat.com
Rochester nonprofit to build fully-accessible indoor park
A Rochester nonprofit serving people with disabilities throughout southeast Minnesota is close to breaking ground on the region’s first fully-accessible indoor recreation center. Southeastern Minnesota Center For Independent Living, Inc. plans to build a nearly 40,000-square-foot indoor park just west of West Circle Drive, at the intersection of Badger...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Donald Ray Pressnall
Donald Ray Pressnall, 73, a life-long resident of Randolph Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 17, 2022, after many years of failing health. “Don” was born on August 24, 1948, to Ray Pressnall and Charlotte (Cords) Pressnall in Northfield, Minnesota. He grew up in Randolph where he graduated in 1966 with honors and many athletic accolades. Don went on to attend Huron College where he played football for one year and then transferred to Winona State where he finished his degree in Physical Education, Health, and Math and enjoyed a large social life and two more years of football. Don was an active member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Following his graduation in 1970 Don accepted a position with the Randolph Schools teaching Physical Education and coaching football. In the fall of 1971 Don was drafted into the army. He served his time as a military policeman at White Sands Missile Range. On July 22, 1972, Don and Vanda (Childs) Pressnall were united in marriage in Farmington, Minnesota. This half century long union was blessed with two children, Rebecca Joy and Bryce Donald. With the goal of becoming a high school principal, Don returned to school taking classes at St. Thomas College to earn his master’s degree followed by the Educational Specialist Degree. Don served as principal at Randolph High School for one year. He then accepted the same position at Wanamingo High School where he remained until becoming Superintendent there. In the spring of 1996, he applied for and was awarded, in his eyes, the much-coveted superintendency at his alma mater, District 195. Don happily and with much success served in this position until his retirement in June of 2007. Don was in his glory in these years, he enjoyed the small school never losing touch with the students. Don successfully guided the district through two referendums and oversaw the construction of the new elementary and high school facilities. Don enjoyed all sports either as a participant, spectator, umpire or coach. Retirement found him mowing lawn both at home and the family farmstead, attending many Rocket sports events, “gaming” and enjoying his new found role as “Papa”!
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Food Shelf needs help
Nationwide, food shelves are struggling, and the Cannon Falls Food Shelf is as well. Other cities are experiencing the same problem with very little food on hand. Several factors create the tremendous shortage we are seeing now and for the foreseeable future. The USDA program, which provided much of the needed items, ran out in January.
minnesotamonthly.com
New Restaurant Review: Mara Is Marvelous
It would be almost impossible to live up to the expectations surrounding Minnesota’s new restaurant in the Twin Cities’ first five-star hotel from our most lauded celebrity chef. So how is it that Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, inside the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, not only meets those expectations but exceeds them?
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Letter to the Editor: Successful car cruise
The Cannon Cruisers 38th annual Country Cruise had 159 classic cars and trucks participate. The Cannon Falls Lions and Los Arcos Mexican food trucks were well received by the spectators as well as the cruisers. We had ‘50s through ‘80s music throughout the evening which allowed time for car viewing...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Tonight’s Thursdays Downtown Event in Rochester Has Been Canceled
The Rochester Downtown Alliance has canceled the remainder of the popular Thursdays Downtown event because of the threat of severe weather. Read their full statement and what we're expecting with the weather below. RDA Cancels Thursdays Downtown for August 18th, 2022. The RDA sent a press release around 6:00 pm...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
fox9.com
Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …
Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit
A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
New Prague Times
Indians advance to State with two elimination game wins
With their backs against the wall and needing two wins to advance, the Waterville Indians amateur baseball team did just that Saturday, Aug. 13 in Region 6C Playoff action in Belle Plaine. The Indians defeated Belle Plaine, 5-4, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth. They also avenged...
Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name
Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name. The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician...
