Donald Ray Pressnall, 73, a life-long resident of Randolph Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of August 17, 2022, after many years of failing health. “Don” was born on August 24, 1948, to Ray Pressnall and Charlotte (Cords) Pressnall in Northfield, Minnesota. He grew up in Randolph where he graduated in 1966 with honors and many athletic accolades. Don went on to attend Huron College where he played football for one year and then transferred to Winona State where he finished his degree in Physical Education, Health, and Math and enjoyed a large social life and two more years of football. Don was an active member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Following his graduation in 1970 Don accepted a position with the Randolph Schools teaching Physical Education and coaching football. In the fall of 1971 Don was drafted into the army. He served his time as a military policeman at White Sands Missile Range. On July 22, 1972, Don and Vanda (Childs) Pressnall were united in marriage in Farmington, Minnesota. This half century long union was blessed with two children, Rebecca Joy and Bryce Donald. With the goal of becoming a high school principal, Don returned to school taking classes at St. Thomas College to earn his master’s degree followed by the Educational Specialist Degree. Don served as principal at Randolph High School for one year. He then accepted the same position at Wanamingo High School where he remained until becoming Superintendent there. In the spring of 1996, he applied for and was awarded, in his eyes, the much-coveted superintendency at his alma mater, District 195. Don happily and with much success served in this position until his retirement in June of 2007. Don was in his glory in these years, he enjoyed the small school never losing touch with the students. Don successfully guided the district through two referendums and oversaw the construction of the new elementary and high school facilities. Don enjoyed all sports either as a participant, spectator, umpire or coach. Retirement found him mowing lawn both at home and the family farmstead, attending many Rocket sports events, “gaming” and enjoying his new found role as “Papa”!

RANDOLPH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO