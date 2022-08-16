Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
Popular discount grocery store set to open another location in Georgia next monthKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
Related
WTVM
Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
WTVM
Hospitality industry in Columbus back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the city of Columbus being struck by the pandemic, experts say the hospitality industry is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Greater Columbus Chambers of Commerce, the hospitality industry has stayed afloat during the pandemic. While some businesses didn’t survive, the city held steady...
WTVM
Columbus church holds weekly food giveaway for community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley. Pastor Curtis Green says this is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Muggy If You Miss the Rain
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This afternoon, temperatures across the valley were in the upper 80s to low 90s again, but the humidity had us feeling like mid to upper 90s across the board. Tomorrow, we will see similar conditions and stay mostly dry through the day with showers and storms building up in the afternoon and evening. After that, we have another relatively rainy week ahead, with coverage of 40-50% almost every day. This doesn’t mean you will see a shower every day, but if you do it will be a nice relief from the heat and humidity! The rainy and cloudy conditions we will see every day will keep afternoon high temperatures well below average most days - with the first half of the week projected to be in the low to mid 80s. However, that humidity isn’t going anywhere so most of us will still feel like we are in the 90s every day. For now, there isn’t a dry day in sight but we will keep you updated as the details come out.
Grand opening set for Auburn’s Bitty and Beau’s Coffee this weekend
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is opening its first Alabama store with a grand opening celebration this weekend at their new Downtown Auburn location. Getting hired by Bitty and Beau is a reason to celebrate. The Coffee Shop is on a mission to enhance how people love, include, accept, and value others. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika
After three months—which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent—the school year has started once again. While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events. Here are a few...
WTVM
Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We are happy to work with the state of Georgia and with our technical college systems of Georgia partners to make those opportunities available to students here,” says Denise Wells, Columbus Tech’s Director of Public Relations, “There are I think now over 80 courses that fall under that parameter that will allow students to attend essentially tuition-free.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
opelikaobserver.com
Summer in the Park Slated for Saturday
OPELIKA — Summer in the Park, a United Way of Lee County fundraising event hosted by the city of Opelika, will bring a variety of food, activities and special guests to Opelika’s Municipal Park on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “We hope that Summer in...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Soul Fest 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -News Leader 9s James Giles sat down with Medallion Entertainment’s Tyrome Tukes and Terrence Little to talk about Soul Fest 2022. The event is a Blue’s Concert coming to the Columbus Civic Center, September 3rd, at 7:30. For more information click here.
Auburn’s Hey Day Market is now open for business: Here’s what to know
Hey Day Market, Auburn University’s highly anticipated food hall, is now open to the public. The food hall opened its doors for lunch the morning of Aug. 16. Located adjacent to the main entrance of the Rane Center on South College Street, Hey Day Market is a multi-concept food hall at the forthcoming The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), the future home to Auburn University’s esteemed Hospitality Management program.
WTVM
Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules
PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
The Rain Trend is Here to Stay
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It seems we will not get a break from the rain yet, as the rain trend continues into the weekend. Today, if you have outdoor plans, start them early as we will have clouds building that will help showers and storms develop later this afternoon and evening. You can expect similar conditions tomorrow as the forecast between Saturday and Sunday is not changing much. Temperatures for the weekend and the work week are staying in the mid to upper 80s which is a nice relief from the August heat that we saw at the beginning of the month. For the week ahead still keep the umbrella on standby as we haven’t said goodbye to the summertime rain pattern just yet. Rain coverage next week will stay between 30-40%.
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
Auburn Plainsman
The Pants Store to open in downtown Auburn
The Pants Store, a casual lifestyle men's and women's clothing store based in Leeds, Alabama, is coming to downtown Auburn in August 2022. Founded by pant wholesaler Taylor Gee out of the trunk of his Mercury in 1950, the Pants Store’s original inventory did consist of only pants. “Hence...
wrbl.com
WIC recipients in Troup County receive extra allotment of produce from local farmers
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – District 4 Public Health held their annual Farmer’s Market in connection with the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program on Wednesday. The event was only open to federal WIC recipients and is held nationwide. Freda Mitchem, the Nutrition Services Director for DPH, said...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: The Boathouse
As I’ve mentioned many times before, I grew up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). My parents, two much older brothers Jim and Mike and I lived just 10 minutes from Lake Martin, the most beautiful lake in Sweet Home Alabama. When my husband Mike...
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court
Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
WTVM
Rainy at times Friday, Not as widespread for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A front is right on top of the Chattahoochee Valley today giving us our best rain chance of the week yet! There is a 70% chance of rain today. While the chance comes down some over the weekend, we still expect several hit-or-miss showers and storms.
WTVM
Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
Comments / 0