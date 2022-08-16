Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath
Mrs. Mary Lou “Peggy” Bath, age 85, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at her residence, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, after a long illness. Peggy was born in Clyde, GA also known as the “Area”. Her family moved to Pembroke in 1941. She was a paraprofessional for 30 years for the Bulloch County Schools. She enjoyed reading, joking with everyone, giving rocks at Halloween, riding the golf cart, and going on vacation with her family. She loved all of her family and her great friends, and they loved her.
Grice Good: Preston Skipper shares warmth and comfort at Southern Manor
Preston Skipper, age 4, visited his dad at work this week to spread some love and kindness with the residents on Hagan’s Lane at Southern Manor Senior Living. Preston is the son of Southern Manor owners, Ralph Cowart and Alan Skipper. Preston enjoys using his own “Warmies” stuffed animals,...
Linda Keel
It is with great sadness, we pause to announce the passing of Ms. Linda Keel, who departed this life, Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. We the staff and management would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this time.
Festival of Hope planned to honor the life of Hannah Fordham and others lost to addiction
There are few things in this world stronger than a mother’s love. And Suzy Fordham of Fordham’s Farmhouse is the living proof of this fact of life. Suzy continues to turn her personal pain into power after the sudden loss of her daughter, Hannah Jane Fordham, back in August 2019 to a drug overdose.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha Linda Floyd Becton
Mrs. Martha Linda Floyd Becton, age 74, died on Friday, August 12th 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. Linda was born on December 25th 1947 in Savannah, GA to the late Leon Floyd and Hallie Moore Floyd. She was raised in Savannah and moved to Brooklet, GA in...
How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro
The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
Local HS students can learn about college admissions with Peach State Tour
Local high school students will have the opportunity to meet with admissions staff from Augusta University, Georgia State University, Georgia Tech, and the University of Georgia in virtual sessions hosted at their schools. The Peach State Tour allows students to learn more about the admissions process for these schools as...
Huling named Bulloch County President of Citizens Bank of the South
Matthew Huling, also known as “P.K.” by many of his local colleagues and friends, has been promoted to President of Citizens Bank of the South (CBOTS) in Bulloch County. Huling initially joined CBOTS in April of 2017 following a successful tenure as AVP/. Loan Officer with Claxton Bank....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeffrey Norman Sparks
Jeffrey Norman Sparks, age 55, of Statesboro, GA died Friday, August 5, 2022 peacefully at home in Statesboro, following a herculean battle with appendix cancer. Jeff was born in Peckville, PA on December 10, 1966, to Roger, Sr and Karen (Kennedy) Sparks. He married his childhood sweetheart, Tracy (Menichetti) Sparks in 1991 and lived in various places over the years.
Gail Altman White Sims
Mrs. Gail Altman White Sims, age 71, fought a fierce battle with cancer that ended on August 14, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, Georgia. We will see her again because she had faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gail loved her family and...
Southeast Georgia road work: Weekly traffic advisory
As a result of the ongoing road work, construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 19. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones, pay attention and watch for workers.
Chamber welcomes new Leadership Bulloch class
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce welcomed the 2023 Leadership Bulloch class with a meet and greet event Tuesday evening at Cool Beanz Espresso Bar downtown. Alumni of the program were also invited to attend. Leadership Bulloch is a competitive, 9-month flagship program of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce that seeks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vickery brings new autism center to Statesboro
Bulloch County native Madelyn Vickery has established a Chicago Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS) center in Statesboro. The center is located in the old Nash Finch Company building at 12319 US Highway 301 South and will be able to provide services for 40-50 individuals, ages 2-12. Vickery attended Bulloch Academy,...
Food Lion’s Feed the Boro presents 1 millionth meal
Food Lion’s Feed the Boro (FTB) presented the 1 millionth meal to a family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Statesboro High School. Steven Kendrick a maintenance technician with Ogeechee Technical College was selected as the 1 millionth. Kendrick received a $250 gift card from Food Lion. “I was...
One Millionth Meal to be given at Saturday’s Food Lion – FEED THE BORO at SHS
The Feed the Boro (FTB) team will distribute its one millionth meal to our community since beginning the monthly Family Food Drops in 2020. The August Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, August 20th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School (SHS), 10 Lee Hill Boulevard.
Mr. James Randall Waters
Mr. James Randal Waters age 53 passed away today August 11th 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Brooklet, GA. He is Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Melvin and Willie Lee Cato and Paternal grandparents Troy and Nora Lee Waters. He is survived...
Gov. Kemp joins GS Eagle fans in pushing for ERK to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame
For decades Georgia Southern (GS) Eagle Football fans have lobbied the National College Football Hall of Fame, located in Atlanta, Georgia to induct legendary GS football coach Erk Russell. Apparently ERK exceeds all the requirements except for one – the requirement that you have to be a head coach for...
Extra Yard for Teachers to give back locally with classroom grants; Applications due 8/29
This year, Georgia Southern University Athletics (GSUA) is partnering with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation to give back to teachers in our area. The Extra Yard for Teachers initiative’s goal is to show appreciation for local educators. Classroom grants of $250 each will be awarded to 20 teachers...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
Citizen Tips lead to weapons and drug arrest by SPD
Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Impact Team responded on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 to an apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive regarding citizen tips involving a drug complaint at the location. During the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to search the apartment, discovering marijuana, THC oil,...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0