weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Apalachicola, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern Texas, including the following county, Clay. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms fell in the area on Saturday afternoon. Although heavy rain has ended over the area, some flooding remains possible from the estimated 2 and 4 inches of rain that fell Saturday afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bluegrove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Pink Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...The warm air temperatures near 80 degrees may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 50s. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use caution and be prepared for immersion. Dress for water temperatures and know how to perform rescues.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, De Baca County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent dangerous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; De Baca County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL DE BACA AND NORTH CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles northwest of Elkins, or 39 miles south of Fort Sumner, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central De Baca and north central Chaves Counties. This includes Highway 285 near Mile Marker 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Valley, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Valley; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Uintah and northeastern Grand Counties through 615 PM MDT At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 41 miles northwest of Fruita, or 48 miles northeast of Green River, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Uintah and northeastern Grand Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Finney; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Ness County in west central Kansas Northwestern Hodgeman County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Alamota, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Finney, southwestern Ness, northwestern Hodgeman and southeastern Lane Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Western Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alachua and north central Marion Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Citra, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and excessive cloud-to-ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring. Locations impacted include Citra, Hawthorne, Cross Creek, Orange Heights, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Rochelle, Micanopy, Reddick and McIntosh. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Butler; Covington; Crenshaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of extreme southeastern Butler, Crenshaw and northeastern Covington Counties through 800 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Dozier, or 12 miles southwest of Luverne, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Andalusia, Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Dozier, Heath, Gantt, Glenwood and Petrey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cocke Smoky Mountains, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cocke Smoky Mountains; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Southeast Greene A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cocke and south central Greene Counties through 845 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Newport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newport, Parrottsville, Caney Branch, Del Rio, Cedar Creek, Round Mountain, Cosby, Hartford and Max Patch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Range, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 12:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range; Upper Snake River Plain Thunderstorms northeast of Alpine pushing west into the Swan Valley and Palisades Reservoir region through 630 PM MDT At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from 7 miles southwest of Teton Pass to 8 miles southwest of Hoback, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Brief moderate rain, small hail, wind gusts to 30 mph, and occasional lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects as well as create hazardous boating conditions on Palisades Reservoir. Locations impacted include Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Irwin and Alpine Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Albany, Greene, Schoharie by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. Target Area: Albany; Greene; Schoharie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALBANY, NORTH CENTRAL GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN SCHOHARIE COUNTIES At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across the warning area earlier this evening have weakened. However radar estimates that up to 4 inches of rain have fallen, and that may be enough to cause flooding along streams and creeks until 945 PM when the warning ends. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow, Durham, Potter Hollow, Cooksburg, West Durham, Bates, Oak Hill, Cornwallville, Medusa and Manorkill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arkport, or 8 miles northwest of Hornell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Dansville, Ossian, Canaseraga, Birdsall, Ossian Center and Swain. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 5. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Evans, Liberty, Long, Tattnall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Evans; Liberty; Long; Tattnall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF EVANS...LIBERTY...LONG AND TATTNALL COUNTIES At 852 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bellville to 6 miles south of Groveland, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include: Reidsville, Claxton, Hagan, Daisy, Bellville and Manassas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, De Witt, McLean, Piatt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and east central Illinois. Target Area: Champaign; De Witt; McLean; Piatt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Piatt, northeastern De Witt, southeastern McLean and northwestern Champaign Counties through 715 PM CDT At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Le Roy, or 14 miles northeast of Clinton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mahomet, Le Roy, Farmer City, Fisher, Mansfield, Lake Of The Woods, Bellflower and Foosland. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 146 and 176. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fayette, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette; Montgomery SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 522 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS FAYETTE MONTGOMERY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF LITCHFIELD AND VANDALIA.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Tuscarawas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Coshocton County in east central Ohio Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 801 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coshocton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Dover, Coshocton, Uhrichsville, Newcomerstown, Dennison, Strasburg, West Lafayette, Sugarcreek, Gnadenhutten, Tuscarawas, and Baltic. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
