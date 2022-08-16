Effective: 2022-08-20 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. Target Area: Albany; Greene; Schoharie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALBANY, NORTH CENTRAL GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN SCHOHARIE COUNTIES At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across the warning area earlier this evening have weakened. However radar estimates that up to 4 inches of rain have fallen, and that may be enough to cause flooding along streams and creeks until 945 PM when the warning ends. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow, Durham, Potter Hollow, Cooksburg, West Durham, Bates, Oak Hill, Cornwallville, Medusa and Manorkill. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO