Effective: 2022-08-20 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Steuben County through 845 PM EDT At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haskinville, or 10 miles northeast of Hornell, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cohocton, Haskinville and Atlanta. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 390 near 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO