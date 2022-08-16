Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arkport, or 8 miles northwest of Hornell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Dansville, Ossian, Canaseraga, Birdsall, Ossian Center and Swain. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 5. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegany by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Steuben County through 845 PM EDT At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haskinville, or 10 miles northeast of Hornell, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cohocton, Haskinville and Atlanta. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 390 near 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler, Tompkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Schuyler; Tompkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schuyler and west central Tompkins Counties through 815 PM EDT At 748 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Watkins Glen, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Enfield, Watkins Glen, Montour Falls, Odessa, Burdett, Reynoldsville, Mecklenburg, Bennettsburg, Smith Valley and Watkins Glen State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
