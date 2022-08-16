ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WUSA9

Family of man hit and killed in Seven Corners crash wants 'accountability'

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A family is demanding justice after their loved one was struck and killed in a crash in Fairfax County on Thursday. "Albert Sweat was a good man. A working family man," said Renee Jackson of her older while fighting back tears and her voice cracking with emotion. "He had a good heart. He'd do anything for anyone. He was smart, loving, kind, generous."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt following shooting near 7-Eleven in Manassas

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the crime in Prince William County. A 25-year-old man is dead, and another in hospital, after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Manassas Friday night. The double shooting happened in the area of Sudley Manor...
MANASSAS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired at Stafford business

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD, VA
Samuel Beckett
staffordsheriff.com

Stafford First Responder Injured by Drunk Driver

A Maryland man faces several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a firefighter at an accident scene Thursday night. On August 18th at 11:08 p.m. deputies responded to a serious accident on I-95 North at the 134.5 mile-marker. The investigation by Deputy L.T. Ward revealed a Stafford County firetruck was stationary on the scene of an accident with emergency equipment activated. An intoxicated driver drove directly into the rear of the firetruck injuring his four passengers and a firefighter.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years

On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
OLNEY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police

A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA

