Read full article on original website
Related
Family of man hit and killed in Seven Corners crash wants 'accountability'
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A family is demanding justice after their loved one was struck and killed in a crash in Fairfax County on Thursday. "Albert Sweat was a good man. A working family man," said Renee Jackson of her older while fighting back tears and her voice cracking with emotion. "He had a good heart. He'd do anything for anyone. He was smart, loving, kind, generous."
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
Police looking for person who killed one man, hurt another in Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting that took place in Manassas on Friday night. Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25 died at the scene of the shooting. They expected the other 25-year-old man who was shot to survive his injuries. Police responded to a call […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, 1 hurt following shooting near 7-Eleven in Manassas
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the crime in Prince William County. A 25-year-old man is dead, and another in hospital, after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Manassas Friday night. The double shooting happened in the area of Sudley Manor...
Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Seven Corners identified
It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Police investigating Manassas shooting that left one man dead, another injured
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Manassas on Friday.
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nearly 30 years later, arrest made in murder of woman strangled to death in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993. The killing took place on Oct. 21 of that year near 4th and Trenton streets SE. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location. An autopsy showed that McManus died by […]
After 36 hours, jurors still trying to decide if deaths of 2 Fairfax teens were murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Jurors are still trying to reach a verdict in the killing of two high school students in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, admits he shot his two South County High School classmates, but his lawyer says it was self-defense after a series of back-and-forth social media threats gone bad.
staffordsheriff.com
Stafford First Responder Injured by Drunk Driver
A Maryland man faces several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a firefighter at an accident scene Thursday night. On August 18th at 11:08 p.m. deputies responded to a serious accident on I-95 North at the 134.5 mile-marker. The investigation by Deputy L.T. Ward revealed a Stafford County firetruck was stationary on the scene of an accident with emergency equipment activated. An intoxicated driver drove directly into the rear of the firetruck injuring his four passengers and a firefighter.
mocoshow.com
Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years
On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
Family of library police officer shot, killed during training at a DC library announce their own investigation into the death
WASHINGTON — A day before Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan is laid to rest, her family announced that they will be leading their own investigation into the death of the 25-year-old. "Justice for my family is for everyone that was responsible and had a hand in the death of...
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
WJLA
Volunteer firefighter called 'hero' after rescuing 3 from Ireland's Four Courts crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Timo Klotz, a volunteer firefighter in Fairfax County, Va. is being hailed a hero by many after he helped to rescue several people from the Ireland's Four Court fire in Arlington last week. Klotz was not in uniform when he rescued three people trapped under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WUSA
Shooter in Fairfax County identified by police
52-year-old Paul Malone of Alexandria. Police say Malone and the victim got into an argument. Then he allegedly shot the other man multiple times and ran away.
actionnews5.com
Couple billed hundreds of dollars for traffic tickets after car is stolen
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) - A couple’s car was recently stolen. If that wasn’t bad enough, it was used in crime spree. They’re expected to pay for the hundreds of dollars racked up in traffic tickets, but the couple is fighting back. But Bob and Angie Shepherd would...
NBC Washington
Man Shot Off Route 1 in Huntington: Fairfax County Police
A man is seriously hurt after he was shot on Huntington Avenue in Fairfax County on Wednesday afternoon, police say. People are asked to avoid the area. The victim, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police said. The man was shot before 2 p.m. in...
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
Comments / 0