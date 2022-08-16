A Maryland man faces several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a firefighter at an accident scene Thursday night. On August 18th at 11:08 p.m. deputies responded to a serious accident on I-95 North at the 134.5 mile-marker. The investigation by Deputy L.T. Ward revealed a Stafford County firetruck was stationary on the scene of an accident with emergency equipment activated. An intoxicated driver drove directly into the rear of the firetruck injuring his four passengers and a firefighter.

