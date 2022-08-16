ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans will get up to $10,000 tax breaks in new plan that will also cut bills by up to $220 a year

By Karina Mitchell, James Duffy
 4 days ago

MILLIONS of Americans will soon get up to $10,000 in tax breaks and knock hundreds of dollars off their electricity bills annually.

President Joe Biden signed a sweeping legislative package into law on Tuesday afternoon that will deliver these savings to households.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8EGb_0hJYmcRb00
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, which could save Americans up to $10,000 in the form of tax credits and rebates

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed by US House Democrats last week along party lines.

It earmarks $369billion for US energy security, fighting climate change and reducing the federal deficit.

Americans will also face lower energy costs thanks to the wide array of subsidies and tax credits introduced by the IRA.

"With this law, the American people won, and the special interests lost," President Biden said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5p99_0hJYmcRb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8yOM_0hJYmcRb00

"Today offers further proof that the soul of America is vibrant, the future of America is bright, and the promise of America is real and just beginning."

President Biden was joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who also made comments before he signed the IRA.

"I am confident this bill will endure as one of the greatest legislative feats in decades," Senator Schumer said.

The bill is not only a major legislative victory for President Biden's administration and the nation's single largest climate investment in history, but it will also help millions of Americans save money.

Biden also reiterated his pledge that no Americans earning less than $400,000 per year will see their taxes rise by "a single penny".

The rebates and incentives included

Most of the investments being made include tax breaks and rebates for both residential consumers and businesses.

Here's what's included:

  • Up to $10,000 in tax credits and rebates for consumers who buy electric vehicles, install solar panels or make other energy-efficient upgrades to their homes
  • Indirect financial benefits for consumers, saving them an estimated $170 to $220 a year in electricity costs for a total of up to $278billion, according to Resources for the Future

The IRA will also drive down the cost of many green appliances and investments through additional tax deductions.

For instance, people who purchase solar panels or electric cars will be able to claim tax credits that will basically function as discounts.

Some of the tax breaks are new, while others are enhancements or extensions of existing credits.

Electric vehicle rebate - how to qualify

The bill extends and tweaks an existing tax credit — worth up to $7,500 — to individuals who buy new “clean” vehicles like electric cars, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The credit will be available through 2032.

However, there are imposed limits consumers should know about including income and vehicle requirements:

  • Income requirements: Married couples don’t qualify for the new-vehicle credit if their modified adjusted gross income on a joint tax return exceeds $300,000. The limit is $150,000 for single tax filers.
  • Vehicle price requirements: Individuals don’t qualify for the tax break if their van, sport utility vehicle or pickup truck costs more than $80,000. There’s a $55,000 price limit for other vehicles.

There are also some restrictions tied to the vehicle's specific make and model.

Limits apply to where the car was manufactured and the sourcing of battery and other vehicle components.

For instance, consumers can qualify for a larger tax credit if they buy an American-made car.

Rebates also apply to used electric cars, with credit worth up to $4,000.

Similar to the new vehicle credits, there are limits:

  • Income requirements: Consumers qualify if modified adjusted gross income is less than $150,000 for married couples or $75,000 for single filers.
  • Vehicle price: The sale price can’t exceed $25,000.
  • Sale qualifications: Buyers only get the credit if it’s the first sale of the used vehicle. They can also only get the credit once every three years.
  • Vehicle qualifications: The car model must be at least two years old.

Rebates for solar panels, wind energy

Homeowners could also get tax breaks to offset costs tied to various clean-energy and efficiency-related projects, including installing solar panels or equipment for utilizing renewable energy - including wind.

The average residential solar electric system costs roughly $15,000 to $25,000, prior to tax credits or incentives, according to CNBC.

This “residential clean energy credit” extends and enhances an existing tax break.

Costs incurred from the beginning of 2022 to the end of 2032 would qualify for a 30% tax credit.

The credit would fall to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034.

The proposal also extends the tax credit to battery storage technology for expenditures starting next year.

Home efficiency projects

Consumers will get a 30% tax credit towards the cost of installing energy-efficient windows, skylights, doors, and other items.

Rebates will also be available for the cost of upgrading home ventilation, insulation, wiring or water heaters, among others.

Homeowners could get up to $8,000 a year in credit depending on the project, with most rebates worth at least $1,000.

Current rules offer a 10% credit or up to $500 over a taxpayer’s lifetime.

Other ways the IRA can help you

Beyond reducing energy costs, the Inflation Reduction Act has a number of other measures designed to help Americans save cash.

For instance, the IRA allows Medicare to negotiate new prices on certain prescription drugs with pharmaceutical companies starting in 2026.

The bill also has mechanisms to punish drug makers that push up prices at a higher rate than inflation.

Medicare recipients won't see price reactions immediately, but in time this bill will result in big savings on prescription drugs.

The IRA is also designed to reduce the federal deficit, which more than 120 economists said will "help fight inflation and support strong, stable economic growth," according to the White House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkNie_0hJYmcRb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSw8B_0hJYmcRb00

Here's more on federal direct payments up to $1,500 set to go out in September.

Plus, how one savings expert cut her electric bill by $360.

Comments / 138

VOTE REPUBLICAN
4d ago

Most middle class and low income families don't qualify for these credits. Always have to read the fine print on these bills pasted by democrats.

Reply
99
Connie Johnson
4d ago

We can’t afford our grocery bill so how are we to afford electric cars and solar panels. This break is for the rich and the health care for the poor!

Reply(20)
88
pswfl
4d ago

what a joke up to $220 per year savings on electric bill. insurance companies already planning not to cover any home damage incurred from solar panels. tax credit for EVs has already been offset by an increase in the cost of EVs. this is a very bad bill.

Reply
47
Child Tax Credit in 2022: Is Your State Sending $750 to Parents? Find Out Now

While it's not likely another child tax credit bill will be passed into law any time soon (it wasn't included in the Inflation Reduction Act), several states have plans of their own. Roughly 16 states are making plans to send families more money in an effort to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes this year.
August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
The IRS To Give Recipients More On Tax Refunds

There are millions of people living in America. There are also several programs giving residents back money from their state taxes. Thus, there are delays. This extra time ensures that the IRS gives everyone an accurate tax refund. The result? Millions of Americans await their 2021 tax return. (source)
