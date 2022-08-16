Read full article on original website
Jamie Foxx Says People Are Too "Sensitive" to See His Unreleased Film All-Star Weekend
Jamie Foxx has had one heck of a career spanning from his hit series The Jamie Foxx Show, to films like Ray and even Booty Call. The actor has made a name for himself as one of the heavy hitters who can deliver a performance. Foxx is also known for his comedic presence and has starred in a ton of comedies. One of his comedies pushed the boundaries of what is funny so far that it has yet to be released. All Star Weekend was directed by Foxx and even starred Jeremy Piven, Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and even Robert Downey Jr. The film has been pushed back numerous times and it seems that the actor thinks that moviegoers are far too sensitive for it to be released. During a new interview with CinemaBlend, Foxx revealed why the film has yet to see the light of day.
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Marvel Changed Show Name
Throughout most of its development, She-Hulk simply went by the name of its eponymous hero. Just weeks ahead of its release, Marvel Studios slightly altered the name of the series, giving it the studio's first subtitled name on Disney+. Now called She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, head writer Jessica Gao says the name change came straight from the top. According to the Rick & Morty alumnus, Kevin Feige himself made the name change after seeing one of the show's lines from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Confirms Iconic Villain Was Cut
Before Scott Derrickson parted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the filmmaker was candid about his desire in seeing Nightmare appear in the project. The villain is Stephen Strange's one true archnemesis and the characters even first appeared in the same comic together. Now, concept art has surfaced online showing what the villain may have looked like in the series.
Avatar Removed From Disney+ Ahead of Re-Release
The biggest movie of all time has suddenly been removed from the Disney+ streaming lineup. Avatar, from director James Cameron, broke records after it was released in 2009, and spawned a franchise that will eventually consist of five feature films. This December will see the first Avatar sequel hit theaters, with an Avatar re-release planned on the big screen before that. It seems like Avatar is more popular now than it has been in a decade, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see Disney remove it from its roster.
Ken Jennings Tells 'Jeopardy!' Fan to 'Settle Down' Over Amy Schneider Rant
Schneider was the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
She-Hulk Episode Might Feature Iron Man 3 Easter Egg
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are quickly discovering just how many Easter eggs a single episode can contain. As more and more MCU references from She-Hulk episode 1 come to light, one of the more interesting ones some have spotted is a connection to Iron Man 3...
A Ghost Rider Is About to Reach His Ultimate Form to Defend the Marvel Multiverse
Robbie Reyes is slowly cementing his status as the multiverse's greatest Ghost Rider ever. The young hero is a member of the Avengers, which is in the middle of a fight against Mephisto and his Council of Red across time, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Jason Aaron's Avengers run has expanded to the point that he now pens two titles, the central Avengers series and Avengers Forever. The latter follows Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider as he assembles heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse. An upcoming issue of Avengers Forever teases a new transformation for the Ghost Rider that may make him the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance.
Star Wars: Live-Action Sabine Actress Reveals What She's Taking From Rebels
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a winning streak with all of their Star Wars series and they do not appear to be slowing down. The studio has already released three hit series on the Disney+ streaming service including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. With series like Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, and Rangers of the New Republic, it seems that the future is streaming for the studio. Ahsoka will feature Rosario Dawson as the titular character, all the while introducing us to the live-action version of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Bordizzo recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter where she revealed what character traits she will be taking from Star Wars Rebels.
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 1
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now out into the world, and it's making us look at the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new light. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As the first episode dove into the specifics of that origin story, it also provided fans with a surprising number of Easter eggs and references, both to She-Hulk canon, and to the larger mythos of the MCU.
How Beast Brought the Lion to Set
Beast is hitting theatres tonight and will see Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries, and Iyana Halley as a family who is being hunted by a massive lion. The new thriller was directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest) and currently has a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the folks involved with the film, and they talked about bringing the lion to life.
HBO Max Insider Says "No Projects Are Completely Safe" From Cancellation
Since the Warner Brothers Discovery merger closed earlier this year, the conglomerate has been canceling movies and television shows week after week in an effort to consolidate the two businesses. Earlier this month, the David Zaslav-led company sent Batgirl to the chopping block, despite the film having already completed principal photography. Though it's been said shows like Peacemaker and even the long-gestating Green Lantern Corps series were safe, one new insider says anything at studio can be axed at a moment's notice.
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Powers Up With Future Trunks
Trunks was one of the biggest new characters introduced over the course of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma originally arriving from an alternate timeline in order to save the Z-Fighters. With the future warrior making a return in Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, he has gone absent from the anime since exiting the series. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the Super Saiyan brawler from the future via some spot-on Cosplay.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Maria Bakalova Praises Filmmaker James Gunn
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally hitting theatres next year, and a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel was shown at San Diego Comic-Con last month. Not only did the event reveal that Chukwudi Iwuji is playing the High Evolutionary, but Maria Bakalova is playing Cosmo the Spacedog. Bakalova rose to fame after being nominated for an Academy Award for playing the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Currently, she's promoting her newest film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and the subject of working with James Gunn on the new Guardians came up during a chat with Discussing Film.
She-Hulk Episode 1 Hidden QR Code Revealed
Thursday brought the premiere of the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's safe to say that the episode is changing the ways fans look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to some surprising ties to existing MCU lore, the episode brought a worthy introduction to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a character who has had her own complicated and unique story in the pages of Marvel Comics. In keeping up with a precedent set by previous episodes of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, the first episode of She-Hulk contained a blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg giving fans a chance to check out that Marvel history. A QR code shown around 6 minutes into the episode, as Jen is entering a bar bathroom after accidentally transforming into She-Hulk for the first time, leads fans to a free digital copy of her first comic appearance in Savage She-Hulk #1.
HBO Max Subscribers Are Panicking After Confirmation More Shows Are Getting Pulled
HBO Max stunned subscribers with a sudden announcement on Wednesday night when they confirmed that a ton of new shows are set to leave the service....at the end of the week. Among the titles confirmed to be leaving are a slew of shows developed exclusively for HBO Max, meaning that there will be no other way to watch many of them once they exit the service. Among the shows and movies confirmed to be leaving HBO Max at the end of the week are Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, My Dinner with Herve, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, and Uncle Grandpa.
