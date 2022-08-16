Jamie Foxx has had one heck of a career spanning from his hit series The Jamie Foxx Show, to films like Ray and even Booty Call. The actor has made a name for himself as one of the heavy hitters who can deliver a performance. Foxx is also known for his comedic presence and has starred in a ton of comedies. One of his comedies pushed the boundaries of what is funny so far that it has yet to be released. All Star Weekend was directed by Foxx and even starred Jeremy Piven, Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and even Robert Downey Jr. The film has been pushed back numerous times and it seems that the actor thinks that moviegoers are far too sensitive for it to be released. During a new interview with CinemaBlend, Foxx revealed why the film has yet to see the light of day.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO