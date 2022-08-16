Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Powers Up With Future Trunks
Trunks was one of the biggest new characters introduced over the course of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma originally arriving from an alternate timeline in order to save the Z-Fighters. With the future warrior making a return in Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, he has gone absent from the anime since exiting the series. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the Super Saiyan brawler from the future via some spot-on Cosplay.
A Ghost Rider Is About to Reach His Ultimate Form to Defend the Marvel Multiverse
Robbie Reyes is slowly cementing his status as the multiverse's greatest Ghost Rider ever. The young hero is a member of the Avengers, which is in the middle of a fight against Mephisto and his Council of Red across time, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Jason Aaron's Avengers run has expanded to the point that he now pens two titles, the central Avengers series and Avengers Forever. The latter follows Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider as he assembles heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse. An upcoming issue of Avengers Forever teases a new transformation for the Ghost Rider that may make him the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance.
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
She-Hulk Episode Might Feature Iron Man 3 Easter Egg
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are quickly discovering just how many Easter eggs a single episode can contain. As more and more MCU references from She-Hulk episode 1 come to light, one of the more interesting ones some have spotted is a connection to Iron Man 3...
Marvel Nabs Two Toy of the Year Awards, Including an Adorable LEGO Set
Marvel has been on a roll with all quadrants of their business. On the studio front they have been on a streak for over ten years, and it doesn't look like it's slowing up. They usually get nominated for awards every season and it seems that on the toy front it's no different. The company just recently won an award for toy of the year for two of their offerings. Marvel won Construction Toy of the Year with their I Am Groot LEGO set and Doll of the Year for their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collectible Dolls. This is no small feat for a comic book company and m definitely has to do with the viability of their studio offerings.
2 Nintendo Switch Exclusives Drop to Lowest Prices Ever
Nintendo's exclusives on the Nintendo Switch are the driving factor for people who want the console second only to the mobile aspect of the Switch, but considering how long Nintendo keeps its games at full price via the Nintendo eShop, it's not always easy to find them on sale. It does work out sometimes, however, in instances like the sale that's currently going on through a number of different retailers that's dropped two different games to their lowest prices they've ever reached.
Wendy's Crosses Over With Demon Slayer Via New Social Media Post
Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen series around, routinely coming to blows with Eiichiro Oda's One Piece for the top spot. With the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie becoming the number one anime movie of all time, it should be no surprise to see the members of the Demon Slayer Corps are helping in promoting more than a few items. Now, the fast food chain Wendy's has honored Tanjiro's sister Nezuko via a hilarious social media post.
Dormant PlayStation Game Potentially Getting New Sequel for PS5
A dormant PlayStation-published game that was originally released on PS3, PS4, and PS Vita looks like it will finally be getting a new sequel on PS5. For the most part, Sony has opted to remain incredibly quiet about many of its upcoming plans for one reason or another. While titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and God of War Ragnarok are set to launch in the coming months, we still don't have a larger picture of what PlayStation could be doing with its first-party games. Fortunately, that picture may have just become a bit more clear thanks to a new leak that has come about.
Wizards of the Coast Announces One D&D, Which Includes Dungeons & Dragons Digital Tabletop
Wizards of the Coast has formally announced its plans for the future of Dungeons & Dragons, with the launch of One D&D. One D&D is a three-prong initiative to support Dungeons & Dragons players, providing players with a single digital outlet for the game. One D&D will include the actual Dungeons & Dragons game itself, which will receive updated Core Rulebooks in 2024, along with two digital platforms. The first platform is D&D Beyond, which Wizards purchased earlier this year and has already used to launch exclusive official content for users. The second platform is Dungeons & Dragons Digital, a virtual tabletop service powered by Unreal Engine that will be used to enhance digital play. Not only will Dungeons & Dragons Digital support official adventures through pre-made scenario maps and virtual tabletop pieces, players will also be able to customize miniatures as well.
The Midnight Club First Look Released by Netflix
Netflix revealed the first look at The Midnight Club. Vanity Fair shared some images from the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel is getting its own adaptation. Mike Flanagan is handling this effort and been hyping it on social media for a while now. Longtime fans of the author have something to celebrate as there will be other Pike nods throughout The Midnight Club. Flanagan isn't running everything here though. Other directors handling this series include Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Things get rolling on Netflix October 7th. Check out the first look for yourself down below!
Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Shows What Kind of Hero Denji Wants to Be
Chainsaw Man has finally brought Denji into the center of the action with Part 2 of the series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is showing what kind of hero Denji really wants to be. The second part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series began its run earlier this Summer with the surprising twist of not having Denji being involved for its first few chapters. Instead fans were first introduced to a new main lead, Asa Mitaka, who was thrown into this world of devils and possessed by a powerful one herself, the War Devil (who wants to have a full on war with Denji in the future).
Hulu Is Now Streaming One of Anime's Best Shojo Series Ever
Anime hasn't been shy about its takeover outside of Japan, and the industry has no reason to hide its strides. Though once a niche market, anime has become a global passion for millions of fans, and big companies are taking notice. From Disney to Netflix and Sony, major entertainment brands are investing in anime. And now, Hulu is bringing one of the industry's greatest shojo series to its catalog at last.
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
HBO Max Subscribers Are Panicking After Confirmation More Shows Are Getting Pulled
HBO Max stunned subscribers with a sudden announcement on Wednesday night when they confirmed that a ton of new shows are set to leave the service....at the end of the week. Among the titles confirmed to be leaving are a slew of shows developed exclusively for HBO Max, meaning that there will be no other way to watch many of them once they exit the service. Among the shows and movies confirmed to be leaving HBO Max at the end of the week are Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, My Dinner with Herve, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, and Uncle Grandpa.
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Won't Support Offline Viewing
For years, Netflix users have been able to download movies and TV shows for offline viewing, allowing for interruption-free viewing when the internet is out, you're on a plane, or other similar situations. But a look at the code for Netflix's upcoming, ad-supported viewing tier suggests that won't be the case for the less-expensive subscription, which will also feature personalized ads. The plan, which will team Netflix with software giant Microsoft, is a response to complaints by users that Netflix's frequent cost increases were making the service less desirable. They're also in competition with a number of competing streamers who have free or low-cost ad-supported tiers.
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Sets Release Window With First Trailer
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has been gearing up for the debut of its anime adaptation, and now has finally set a release window for the new series with its very first trailer giving fans an idea of what it's going to look like! Nene Yukimori's Weekly Young Jump series has been a pretty big hit among romantic comedy fans for being one of the major series with a quiet lead character and a curious romantic interest poking at them. Now fans will be seeing the series in a whole new way as the franchise will be making its full anime adaptation debut next year.
Unnecessary Deaths, Ridiculous Twists, And A Medically Dangerous Amount Of Cringe: 19 Questionable Decisions Otherwise Great TV Shows Made
Colin saying *that* about Penelope on Bridgerton while she's already having the worst sort of night it's possible to have in the Regency (without getting involved in a duel) is just...so...crushing.
Star Wars: Live-Action Sabine Actress Reveals What She's Taking From Rebels
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a winning streak with all of their Star Wars series and they do not appear to be slowing down. The studio has already released three hit series on the Disney+ streaming service including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. With series like Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, and Rangers of the New Republic, it seems that the future is streaming for the studio. Ahsoka will feature Rosario Dawson as the titular character, all the while introducing us to the live-action version of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). Bordizzo recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter where she revealed what character traits she will be taking from Star Wars Rebels.
