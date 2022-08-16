ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Wilson has successful knee surgery, out 2-4 weeks

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after undergoing successful knee surgery on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported.

That timeframe, which the Jets were anticipating, means it’s likely Wilson will miss Week 1 of the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11. The Jets won’t put Wilson on the field until he’s 100 percent recovered, per the reports.

Wilson had the surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He’s also dealing with a bone bruise.

Joe Flacco would be in line for the start Week 1 against his former team.

Prominent orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery. NFL Network reported ElAttrache was able to trim the meniscus. No further damage was discovered during the procedure, per the reports.

Wilson was hurt during Friday night’s preseason opener in Philadelphia. He sustained the meniscus injury and bone bruise in the first quarter after rolling out of the pocket and scrambling to his right. He made a cut to evade an Eagles defender, lunged forward and came up limping.

Wilson completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 13 starts last season as a rookie.

Flacco, 37, will be the primary quarterback in practice and for the final two preseason games. Flacco won a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback of the Ravens but was unseated by Baltimore’s current starter, Lamar Jackson. Flacco is 0-5 as the Jets’ starter, including four starts in 2020.

–Field Level Media

