ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

'SAUSAGES!': Tyson Fury pokes fun at Anthony Joshua's management team for turning down £2m offer for Derek Chisora to fight him... as he claims his heavyweight rival has made a 'mistake' by opting against taking a major payday

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tyson Fury has poked fun at Anthony Joshua's management team, 258 MGT, labelling them 'sausages' for turning down £2m on Derek Chisora's behalf for a fight with the Gypsy King.

Fury claimed earlier this month that he was willing to come out of retirement to fight Chisora for a third time after beating his domestic rival in 2011 and 2014.

However, the proposed bout fell through after it emerged that Chisora's team were unhappy with the £2m offer they received. Fury has now responded, and has hit out at Chisora and 258 MGT for turning their back on the big-money fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mox3l_0hJYmRgU00
Derek Chisora has revealed he wasn't happy with a £2m offer to fight Tyson Fury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSYdi_0hJYmRgU00
Fury has poked fun at Chisora and his management team, 258 MGT, for turning down the offer

‘I see Derek Chisora’s been having a little pop, licking his wounds after losing £2m,' Fury said in a video posted on Twitter.

'God almighty, what a mistake. Probably going to get about £375,000 for your next fight, and your management team turned down £2m. Pack of jokers.

'There’s more brains in your little finger than the full management team would ever have. Where’s someone like Derek Chisora going to get offered £2m from again? Sausages, honestly.'

Fury has been accused of being 'insecure' by Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn for trying to grab the spotlight ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday. It appears that Fury is still keen to cause mischief, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2loq_0hJYmRgU00
Fury could still come out of retirement to fight Joshua if he beats Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday

After failing to reach an agreement with Chisora, Fury announced his retirement again last Friday on his 34th birthday.

Whether he sticks to this is another matter, as it seems that he could still be tempted back into the ring, depending on how Joshua's clash with Usyk plays out.

The WBC have given Fury until August 26 to confirm his future plans, a date that falls six days after Joshua and Usyk meet each other.

This means Fury will have just under a week to decide whether to take on the winner, officially retire or go after a different opponent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch tonight?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua weigh-in LIVE!

This stream has now ended. With one day to go before Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk collide in their monumental rematch live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office, the fighters take to the scales for the weigh-in. Book Usyk vs Joshua 2 now!. Joshua is looking to reclaim his...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

‘I think he’s finished’ - Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward shoots down Derek Chisora’s attempts to face Gypsy King after chance meeting in Saudi Arabia, and says the WBC champion won’t face anybody

Derek Chisora met up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward in Saudi Arabia - and wanted to know when the Manchester-born fighter would be back in the ring. With much of the boxing world gathered in one place ahead of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, it is no surprise that two leading names crossed paths.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”

By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sausages#Payday#Boxing#Combat#Mgt
bjpenndotcom

Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL offering Cris Cyborg millions for clash: “PFL is here to make some big moves”

PFL women’s lightweight Kayla Harrison wasn’t surprised to see Cris Cyborg get a big offer from the promotion. The Judoka is set to face Martina Jindrová later this month at PFL 9. The bout is the semifinals of the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight tournament. If Harrison wins, she’ll move on to the chance to become a three-time tournament winner for the promotion.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”

Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

UFC bantamweight Julia Avila reveals she had to take a second job just to make ends meet: “It’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster”

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila has discussed her fighting career in a series of tweets. ‘Raging Panda’ has been out of the octagon since her victory over Julia Stoliarenko in June 2021. The bout was a solid rebound for Avila, as she was previously coming off a loss to Sijara Eubanks. Since joining the promotion, the 34-year-old has gone 3-1 inside the cage.
UFC
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk sends Tyson Fury message after retaining heavyweight titles over Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk has called on Tyson Fury to come out of retirement and maintains he will not fight again unless it is against the Briton. The Ukrainian defended his world heavyweight titles with victory via split decision over Anthony Joshua in a rematch.Usyk now only lacks the WBC title, held by Fury, with the 35-year-old eager to take on the ‘Gypsy King’ to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Usyk said: “I’m sure that Fury is not retired yet. I’m convinced he wants to fight me.“I want to fight him, if I’m not fighting Fury, I’m not fighting at...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results, highlights: Ukrainian champion retains titles by decision

Were there any doubt that Oleksandr Usyk were truly the better man when he defeated Anthony Joshua in their first meeting, the Ukrainian erased them on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Usyk won the rematch to remain WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion inside the Jeddah Superdome after 12 hard-fought rounds by split decision in a fight where there was truly no doubt he deserved to be named the victor.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘Everything is at stake’: Anthony Joshua fighting for his career against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua accepts his career is on the line when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday’s world heavyweight title rematch in Jeddah.A fight delayed by Russia’s invasion of Usyk’s native Ukraine will see Joshua attempt to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he lost to his rival on a passive night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium almost a year ago.That decisive points decision registered his second professional defeat, having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, and another setback would place him on the periphery as Usyk and Tyson Fury battle it out as the division’s elite.Even if...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Guardian

Anthony Joshua desperate to avoid line in the sand with Usyk rematch

British fighter would join likes of Ali and Lewis with victory – but many predict a defeat that will prompt retirement calls. The weather in Jeddah is seasonably hot. Temperatures in the mid-to-high-30s and high levels of humidity have made Saudi Arabia’s city by the Red Sea a stifling place to be this week for those not used to such conditions. And for one visitor in particular it could be proving too much given he already has other reasons for feeling the heat.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

549K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy