2 charged with neglect after shirtless child found walking in cold in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man and woman from Muncie have been charged with neglect after a young boy was found walking in the April cold without a shirt earlier this year.

Joshua Erwin, 34, and Amanda Cosman, 39, were charged this week in Delaware County with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. If found guilty, both Erwin and Cosman could face up to 30 months behind bars.

According to court documents, the young juvenile was found walking in the 1900 block of S. Burlington on April 9 at approximately 10:20 a.m. The young juvenile was said to be shirtless, wrapped in a blanket, and wearing shorts and sandals. The temperature on April 9 was reported to be in the 30s.

Police said the young child was rambling when officers found him. Officers took the child to a gas station in order to keep him warm, court documents reveal.

According to the documents, police were able to contact the child’s mother who told officers that her son had been left with his father — Joshua Erwin — since she was working a night shift. The mother told police the child had been able to get out of his father’s home on a past occasion and that she had been told he’d resolved the issue by installing child locks.

When police went to Erwin’s home on S. Manville officers found the front door open. Inside police found Cosman who told officers that she had not been feeling well and was asleep. She also told officers that Erwin had been working.

Police stated in the court documents they were unsure if Erwin had been working or if Cosman had lied due to officers discovering Erwin was wanted on an active warrant. On a return trip to the home on Manville, police reported no one coming to the door.

Erwin faces several charges separate charges in Delaware County including dealing and possessing methamphetamine. He also was charged with neglect of a dependent in April of 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.