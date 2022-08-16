ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

These are the largest unclaimed Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnqMU_0hJYm7MR00

(NEXSTAR) — It has been more than two weeks since a ticket sold in Illinois perfectly matched the Mega Millions drawing, landing the third-largest lottery prize in the nation. Yet no winner has come forward to claim the $1.337 billion reward.

In Illinois , a Mega Millions winner has one year after the drawing date to claim their prize, meaning the winner of July’s nearly $1.4 billion jackpot has over 340 days yet to come forward. But if it is never claimed , the record-setting prize could eventually become the largest unclaimed lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

A Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t gone unclaimed in over 16 years. In August 2006, nobody claimed a $31 million ticket sold in Queens.

The two other unclaimed Mega Millions jackpots listed on the game’s site were also from New York. In 2003, a ticket sold in Brooklyn worth $46 million was never claimed. One year prior, a $68 million jackpot went unclaimed.

What happens if nobody claims the Mega Millions jackpot?

Two Powerball jackpots have gone unclaimed since early 2003, according to a list on Powerball’s website .

The first was in 2011 in Georgia. The unclaimed prize would have granted the lucky winner $77 million if they selected the annuity option or $40.83 million in cash. The second was a 2013 ticket in Florida worth $50 million in an annuity, or $31.13 million in cash.

If last month’s $1.337 billion award isn’t claimed, it will become the largest unclaimed Mega Millions or Powerball prize in the U.S.

Unclaimed Prize Prize size
2022 Mega Millions sold in Illinois $1.337 billion
2011 Powerball sold in Georgia $77 million (annuity)
2013 Powerball sold in Florida $50 million (annuity)
2002 Mega Millions in New York $68 million
2003 Mega Millions in Brooklyn $46 million
2006 Mega Millions in Queens $31 million

There are currently four Powerball jackpots that haven’t been claimed yet this year, the largest being a $473 million ticket sold in Arizona, according to Powerball .

What happens if nobody claims the Mega Millions jackpot?

The winner (or winners, if it was purchased by a group) still has nearly a year to claim their prize. It is possible they are consulting with legal, tax, or financial advisors, which experts recommend you do before claiming large lottery prizes.

But if the Mega Millions jackpot isn’t claimed within the required time, states that participated in the game will get back the funds they contributed to the pot, according to the game’s website . From there, each state can use its prize funds for its own purposes.

In Illinois, for example, the funds become part of the Illinois Common School Fund to support K-12 education, a spokesperson for the Illinois Lottery tells Nexstar.

Additionally, when the winner comes forward, they would have the option of remaining anonymous, with the ability to have both their name and the municipality of residence withheld, under Illinois law . The Illinois Lottery would still announce when the prize has been claimed.

If you won the Mega Millions jackpot, here’s what experts say to do next

The winning ticket — with numbers 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14 — was bought at a Speedway gas station in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines.

According to Illinois Lottery, the Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket.

If you are lucky enough to have won the jackpot — or any lottery drawing, for that matter — officials recommend immediately signing the back of your ticket. The ticket isn’t really yours until it’s been signed, meaning if you lose it before signing and someone else finds it, they get to collect the prize.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Des Plaines, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Brooklyn, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
WJTV 12

Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Florida Lottery#Illinois Lottery
WJTV 12

Two people shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened on Monday, August 15 in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the shooting just before 11:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. At the scene, officers found that one person had been shot in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Martinez was charged with First Degree Rape of a Minor. The arrest of the Louisiana man stems from an investigation that started five days prior to his arrest. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s […]
HOUMA, LA
WJTV 12

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police respond to shootout on Martha Street

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets. Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Prosecutors: Clarksdale woman admits to RAMP program fraud

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WJTV 12

Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Warren and Yazoo counties on Saturday, August 20. MHP officials said troopers responded to the first crash around 12:21 a.m. on Interstate 55 south near Vaughn in Yazoo County. A 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Medley J. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy