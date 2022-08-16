Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
wgxa.tv
'Never seen him hit her:' Daughter of slain Macon man speaks on deadly domestic dispute
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- "Me being so young and planning a funeral, it hurts you know," Tiana Fitchett said. Fitchett is 21 years old and planning a funeral for her dad. It's something she didn't imagine she'd be doing for many years to come. "I'd just had a conversation with him,"...
New Hire For Georgia Sheriff’s Office Has Social Media Risking It All And Shooting Their Shot
Social media users are confessing their crimes for a newly minted employee of Georgia’s Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff David Davis adds to the force [by] swearing in new deputies and E-911 staff during a special ceremony at the Bibb …
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Pulaski County inmate declared brain dead, autopsy planned
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An inmate in Pulaski County has died while in custody. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
1 Person Killed in Motor-vehicle Accident in Monroe County (Forsyth, GA)
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, a Motor-vehicle crash was reported on GA 401 (I-75) Northbound near mile marker 191. A tractor-trailer was blocking the path of the road. The driver of [..]
Bibb deputies investigating 18-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Dellwood Court that left a person dead Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies got the call about a person shot in the parking lot of the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road. Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner was driving on Dellwood Court when someone shot at the car. Warner was hit and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.
'Out to victimize the community': Houston County Sheriff's Office dealing with uptick in gang violence
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say gang violence in Houston County is evolving and growing, and now, the Houston County Sheriff's Office says they're dealing with it. Two Houston County deputies just got back from the Georgia Gangs Investigation Conference. During that conference, they met with other gang investigators...
wgxa.tv
Three-year-old shot, in critical condition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A three-year-old is in critical condition tonight after being hit by gunfire, according to Bibb County deputies. They say the call came in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 6:26 p.m. The toddler's mother drove the child to Piedmont Hospital. Then the victim was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent, where they remain in critical condition.
5 qualify for Macon Water Authority, including man who vacated the seat
Voters of Macon Water Authority District 2 will have five candidates on the ballot during the special election Nov. 8, including the man who resigned the seat to qualify for a failed bid for MWA chairman. Desmond D. Brown leads the ballot by alphabetical order ahead of Lindsay Holliday, Jeffery...
3-year-old shot in Macon
MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
wgxa.tv
Woman arrested for stealing 'substantial' funds from Milledgeville Housing Authority
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Milledgeville police have arrested a woman for stealing money from the Milledgeville Housing Authority. According to the Milledgeville Police Department, Jennifer Kay Smith lived in Eatonton but is accused of stealing from the Housing Authority in Milledgeville. Milledgeville police had opened a case to investigate...
16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: 2 arrested for meth after search at Forsyth auto shop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested two individuals for drug-related charges. According to deputies, the sheriff's office took several complaints about illegal drug activity at Forsyth Tire and Auto. Deputies opened an investigation and learn the person operating the shop, Tony Ponder, was involved...
americanmilitarynews.com
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
Raleigh News & Observer
32-year-old employee dies when tire he’s working on explodes, Georgia officials say
A Georgia man died after a tire that he was working on exploded, news outlets reported. The 32-year-old was working at a tire shop when a tire came apart from the rim, the Dublin Police Department said. The car part then hit and killed him on Wednesday, Aug. 17, WMGT and WGXA reported.
wgxa.tv
The call that changed it all: Donor recipient receives organs and pays it forward
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's a Friday that Hu Whitten will never forget. "I remember getting the call on a Friday morning that said hey we had potential organs for you come up to Atlanta and calling my wife at work and say alright, put the kids down I didn't even kiss them goodbye I just went in for surgery the next morning," Whitten said.
18-year-old killed in Macon shooting
MACON — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital Wednesday evening. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim an aggravated assault that took place in the area of Nisbet Drive died at the hospital. The original shooting was called into the...
WALB 10
Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The woman sentenced in a 2018 deadly crash that killed one young boy and injured his younger brother died while incarcerated, according to Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was pronounced brain...
