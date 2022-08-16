ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Pulaski County inmate declared brain dead, autopsy planned

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An inmate in Pulaski County has died while in custody. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
PULASKI COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies investigating 18-year-old woman shot, killed while driving

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Dellwood Court that left a person dead Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies got the call about a person shot in the parking lot of the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road. Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner was driving on Dellwood Court when someone shot at the car. Warner was hit and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Three-year-old shot, in critical condition

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A three-year-old is in critical condition tonight after being hit by gunfire, according to Bibb County deputies. They say the call came in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 6:26 p.m. The toddler's mother drove the child to Piedmont Hospital. Then the victim was transferred to Atrium Health Navicent, where they remain in critical condition.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

3-year-old shot in Macon

MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: 2 arrested for meth after search at Forsyth auto shop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has arrested two individuals for drug-related charges. According to deputies, the sheriff's office took several complaints about illegal drug activity at Forsyth Tire and Auto. Deputies opened an investigation and learn the person operating the shop, Tony Ponder, was involved...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

18-year-old killed in Macon shooting

MACON — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital Wednesday evening. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim an aggravated assault that took place in the area of Nisbet Drive died at the hospital. The original shooting was called into the...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Woman sentenced in 2018 deadly crash dies while in jail

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The woman sentenced in a 2018 deadly crash that killed one young boy and injured his younger brother died while incarcerated, according to Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Monica Cutts was taken to Atrium Navicent Health in Macon from Pulaski State Prison. She was pronounced brain...
PULASKI COUNTY, GA

