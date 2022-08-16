ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WI

Fitchburg teen charged in fatal shooting at Jefferson Co. rental home

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1hA4_0hJYlqWK00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — A Fitchburg teen has been charged in a shooting in the Town of Sumner last week that left a woman dead.

Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records.

A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday alleges Lucas shot the woman twice in the back of her head at a rental home on the night of August 8. The woman was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said they will not release her name out of respect for her family.

According to the complaint, Lucas and the woman were part of a group gathered at the home on Lake Drive to celebrate a deceased nephew’s birthday. A witness who identified herself as Lucas’ aunt reportedly told deputies that at around 11:30 p.m., as she and her cousin were leaving the home, her son ran out and screamed for them to come back.

She said that people in the home were yelling that Lucas had killed the victim. The witness said she went upstairs and saw that the woman was dead.

RELATED: Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County

Deputies spoke with Lucas’ mother, who reportedly said that she was on the first floor when she heard two shots and saw people run downstairs. She then asked Lucas, “What was that noise?” After hearing the kids say that Lucas had killed the woman she asked, “What did you do?”

She said she then went upstairs and saw the woman lying on the ground.

The complaint alleges that Lucas’ sibling told detectives that he was playing hide-and-seek behind Lucas when he heard two bangs and saw the teenager shoot the woman twice.

Lucas was spotted by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy walking north on Bingham Road near Olson Road shortly after the shooting and was arrested.

During an initial appearance on Friday, Lucas’ cash bond was set at $1 million. In addition, a competency hearing for Lucas was scheduled for September 29.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
nbc15.com

3 arrested after warrant served at Baraboo home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Friday following a search of a Baraboo home that yielded heroin, fentanyl, and related paraphernalia, the city’s police department reported. The search warrant was served at a home in the 500 block of 4th Street by the Sauk Co. Drug Task...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time. According to MPD’s initial...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Women admit vehicle was stolen but, disagree on who crashed it

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two woman involved in a rollover wreck admitted to investigators that they knew the vehicle they were in was stolen; however, when it came to who was driving, they pointed fingers at the other person, the Madison Police Department reported. According to the MPD report, the...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fitchburg, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man charged in Fitchburg shooting to stand trial

MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a Fitchburg shooting from earlier this year will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the incident. Prosecutors allege that the man — 34-year-old Dwayne Pickens Jr. — shot at another man in late June while both men were in their vehicles at the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. According to authorities, Pickens shot at the other man after the two of them got into an argument at a nearby gas station.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rental Home#Violent Crime#Jefferson Co
nbc15.com

Uncooperative driver arrested after a hit and run, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested for his 9th drunk driving offense on Thursday after officers found intoxicants, drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs and marijuana in his car, Madison police report. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the intersection of N. Stoughton Road and Kinsman Boulevard. Officers were...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WIFR

Three people injured in Thursday night shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night. Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School. Police ask people to...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two cars crash into Sun Prairie apartment building; 3 families displaced

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two cars crashed into an apartment building overnight, displacing three families who were inside the building at the time. Sun Prairie police said the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. after one of the drivers hit the other vehicle while both were driving south on Highway 151 south of Windsor Street. Both vehicles then left the highway...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight

At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 2700 block of Conklin Drive in Rockford for reports of three possible shooting victims. A house was reportedly sprayed by bullets and people inside, reportedly a mother and daughter were hit. *Updated that two adults and one juvenile were...
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee, has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy