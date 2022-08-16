Fitchburg teen charged in fatal shooting at Jefferson Co. rental home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — A Fitchburg teen has been charged in a shooting in the Town of Sumner last week that left a woman dead.

Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records.

A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday alleges Lucas shot the woman twice in the back of her head at a rental home on the night of August 8. The woman was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said they will not release her name out of respect for her family.

According to the complaint, Lucas and the woman were part of a group gathered at the home on Lake Drive to celebrate a deceased nephew’s birthday. A witness who identified herself as Lucas’ aunt reportedly told deputies that at around 11:30 p.m., as she and her cousin were leaving the home, her son ran out and screamed for them to come back.

She said that people in the home were yelling that Lucas had killed the victim. The witness said she went upstairs and saw that the woman was dead.

Deputies spoke with Lucas’ mother, who reportedly said that she was on the first floor when she heard two shots and saw people run downstairs. She then asked Lucas, “What was that noise?” After hearing the kids say that Lucas had killed the woman she asked, “What did you do?”

She said she then went upstairs and saw the woman lying on the ground.

The complaint alleges that Lucas’ sibling told detectives that he was playing hide-and-seek behind Lucas when he heard two bangs and saw the teenager shoot the woman twice.

Lucas was spotted by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy walking north on Bingham Road near Olson Road shortly after the shooting and was arrested.

During an initial appearance on Friday, Lucas’ cash bond was set at $1 million. In addition, a competency hearing for Lucas was scheduled for September 29.

