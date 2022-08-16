Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Teenager dead after overnight shooting, TCSO searching for multiple suspects
A teenager was killed in an overnight shooting in south Travis County and the sheriff’s office is searching for multiple suspects who reportedly fled the scene. TCSO deputies responded to the 11900 block of Manchaca Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene. When they arrived, deputies found a Hispanic teenager with a gunshot wound.
1 dead after Friday night shooting on Menchaca Road
When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic male in his teens with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS, but died of his injuries at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.
Police identify victim in Tuesday morning homicide
On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim of a Tuesday morning fatal shooting at the intersection of East 6th Street and Sabine Street.
CBS Austin
MMW: U.S. Marshals Looking for Suspect in Downtown Murder
AUSTIN, Texas — Deddrick Raymond Amerson, 24, is wanted for a deadly stabbing that happened July 21st in downtown Austin. “Amerson and this deceased victim were having a drug transaction that became physical, which then turned violent,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. Austin Police officers followed a...
CBS Austin
Family looking for missing 17-year-old girl last seen at North Austin hotel Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Friday in North Austin. The Austin Police Department told CBS Austin that a missing report for Destiny Bautista-Jackson Wallag was filed Friday morning. Police say she was last seen at around...
kwhi.com
DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION
A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Friend of WilCo murder suspect turned him in after hearing confession
Court documents have been released from the murder of an elderly woman in northwest Williamson County earlier this month. The affidavit provides more details on how the suspect was identified and caught. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, of Pflugerville, is charged with first-degree felony murder for the killing of 70-year-old Diana...
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
Man in hospital after being hit by vehicle on 290 in Oak Hill
Austin police are investigating after a crash on Highway 290 in Oak Hill early Friday morning sent a man to the hospital.
fox7austin.com
Austin morning shootings dangerous for short-staffed police department, police association says
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened mid-morning Tuesday in Downtown Austin. East Sixth and Sabine Street became a crime scene after Austin police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with...
fox44news.com
2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
CBS Austin
Two people taken to the hospital after shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night. The 911 call came in at 8:19 pm that there was a shooting in North Austin at East Powell Lane and Georgian Drive. Police said as a result, two adult males were...
Cameron police say former sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
A former sergeant with the Cameron Police Department was indicted by a Milam County Grand Jury on Thursday.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
CBS Austin
Person found dead in creek bed near Downtown Austin
EMS officials say a person was found dead Friday afternoon in a creek bed near Downtown Austin. It happened in the 1600 block of Trinity Street, at Waller Creek near East 15th Street. Austin-Travis County EMS says medics and firefighters responded to a report of a person not moving in...
fox44news.com
Killeen traffic stop nets over a pound of marijuana
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police recovered over a pound of marijuana and cash after an afternoon traffic stop. Officers made the stop on a silver four-door sedan after spotting a traffic violation at the intersection of Florence Road and Daffodil Street. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said as...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
UPDATE: Temple police safely locate 11-year-old boy
UPDATE: Temple police have safely located an 11-year-old boy after he was reported missing at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
APD: Man dies in downtown homicide, no suspect in custody
It tweeted about the homicide at 11:46 a.m. and said it happened near Sixth Street and Sabine Street, which is just west of Interstate 35. It says a public information officer is heading to the scene.
