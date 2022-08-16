ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

CBS Austin

Teenager dead after overnight shooting, TCSO searching for multiple suspects

A teenager was killed in an overnight shooting in south Travis County and the sheriff’s office is searching for multiple suspects who reportedly fled the scene. TCSO deputies responded to the 11900 block of Manchaca Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene. When they arrived, deputies found a Hispanic teenager with a gunshot wound.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

MMW: U.S. Marshals Looking for Suspect in Downtown Murder

AUSTIN, Texas — Deddrick Raymond Amerson, 24, is wanted for a deadly stabbing that happened July 21st in downtown Austin. “Amerson and this deceased victim were having a drug transaction that became physical, which then turned violent,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. Austin Police officers followed a...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION

A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
DIME BOX, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
AUSTIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
fox44news.com

2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Two people taken to the hospital after shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night. The 911 call came in at 8:19 pm that there was a shooting in North Austin at East Powell Lane and Georgian Drive. Police said as a result, two adult males were...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Person found dead in creek bed near Downtown Austin

EMS officials say a person was found dead Friday afternoon in a creek bed near Downtown Austin. It happened in the 1600 block of Trinity Street, at Waller Creek near East 15th Street. Austin-Travis County EMS says medics and firefighters responded to a report of a person not moving in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen traffic stop nets over a pound of marijuana

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police recovered over a pound of marijuana and cash after an afternoon traffic stop. Officers made the stop on a silver four-door sedan after spotting a traffic violation at the intersection of Florence Road and Daffodil Street. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said as...
KILLEEN, TX

