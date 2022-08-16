Read full article on original website
Kenan Thompson Teases the "Good Burger" Sequel: "We're Working Harder on It Than Ever"
Is a "Good Burger" sequel finally on the horizon? Twenty-five years after the '90s classic debuted in theaters, a follow-up film is said to be in development, per a really strong hint from one of its original stars, Kenan Thompson. The "Saturday Night Live" veteran teased his hopes for a second "Good Burger" film during his Aug. 17 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," right after the late-night talk-show host inquired about one of Thompson's recent Instagram posts.
"Love Is Blind"'s Iyanna and Jarrette Divorcing After 1 Year of Marriage
Sad news, "Love Is Blind" fans. Season two stars Iyanna and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after one year of marriage. On Aug. 17, the couple announced the news together on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote in a joint statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's [OK]. Coming to this decision was far from easy, and we will always wish each other the best."
Taylor Swift Almost Appeared in "Twilight: New Moon," but She Was Rejected Due to Her Star Status
Turns out, Taylor Swift could've made her big-screen debut before she starred in 2010's "Valentine's Day." According to "Twilight: New Moon" director Chris Weitz, the pop star would've added the sequel to her acting résumé had he not passed on her agent's request for her to appear in the film.
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars
Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
J Lo's Extreme Flared Jeans Are a Bold Take on '70s Style
A style chameleon like no other, Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another '70s-inspired look that's going right to the top of our fall-fashion wish list. You might recall that she's been referencing the groovy decade in many of her most recent outfits, including vibrantly patterned flared leggings on her way to the gym and super-chic wide-leg white pants with platform heels when she's on set with husband Ben Affleck.
Seth Rogen Reveals the "Superbad" Actor Jonah Hill Originally "Hated" After Auditions
Fifteen years after the debut of their beloved comedy "Superbad," co-screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg took the time to reflect on their creation with its stars, and some of their revelations are not what you'd expect. In fact, in an oral history with Vanity Fair, they reveal that there was one actor whom Jonah Hill, who led the movie with costar Michael Cera, couldn't stand at first. Thanks to some strategically placed flyers and one chaotic audition, the "Superbad" creators revealed, Hill had a rocky start with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka McLovin, on and off camera.
Karla Souza Says She Insisted on Doing Her Own "Day Shift" Fight Scenes: "I Don't Want Any Doubles"
The action-packed vampire fight scenes in Netflix's "Day Shift" are easily the highlight of the just-released sci-fi comedy. And while the Jamie Foxx-led film — which also stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Meagan Good — tapped professional contortionists and other performers to capture its intense, supernatural magic, one of the movie's other leads was adamant about doing her own stunts.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Tying the Knot — Again! — in Georgia Wedding Celebration
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doubling down on their marriage vows with a decidedly more elaborate affair. The couple — who were officially married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 17 — will celebrate their love over the weekend with their friends and families in Georgia, according to multiple outlets.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
See Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant wedding dress from second Ben Affleck ceremony
Jennifer Lopez liked marrying Ben Affleck so much, she did it twice. The “Gigli” actors staged a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia home on August 20 for extended friends and family one month after their low-key Las Vegas wedding. The bride wore a stunning gown featuring short sleeves, a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette that cascaded into a long, ruffled train. And, to add extra drama, she sported a whopping 20-foot veil, which all five of their children — Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, — helped carry on a walkway leading...
Angelina Jolie Says It Felt "Natural" Working With Her Sons on Upcoming Movie
Angelina Jolie's newest movie involves two familiar faces behind the scenes: her sons Maddox and Pax! Jolie told People on Aug. 17 that when it came time to shoot her movie "Without Blood" in Italy, it was a no-brainer to include Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, in the crew. "We...
Will There Be an "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" Season 2? Here's the Deal
Good news, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" fans! The hit K-drama was officially renewed for season two ahead of its penultimate episode of season one on Aug. 17. The buzzworthy show follows the titular Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), a lawyer on the autism spectrum who has an exceptionally high IQ and a unique approach to law that makes her an invaluable asset at her new law farm. While the whale-loving protagonist soars high in her career, social interactions can still be tricky for Young Woo as she navigates her career and newfound romance.
A Deep Dive Into Jade Thirlwall's Meaningful Tattoo Collection
We know Little Mix alum Jade Thirlwall is a fan of bold makeup and quirky outfits, but she also has an impressive array of tiny tattoos that showcase another creative way of expressing herself. As the world awaits for news on Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's solo career moves...
See Photos of Chris Hemsworth and His Twin Boys on Their "Epic Camping Trip"
Chris Hemsworth and his twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, are enjoying the great outdoors on their family camping trip. On Aug. 17, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor shared a photo series of the Hemsworth boys's nature getaway via Instagram, and the trio looked like they had a ton of fun together. "Epic camping trip with my boys," Chris wrote in a caption. "Surfing, fishing, roasting marshmallows and wrestling kangaroos. Ain't nothing like it!"
This Major "She-Hulk" Moment Ties the Show to "Thor: Ragnarok"
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. In the first episode of "She-Hulk," Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) — aka the Hulk — are on a road trip together. They're having a good time enjoying the open road, but their spirited conversation is seriously interrupted when they're attacked by an alien spaceship. As Jennifer helps her cousin escape the wreckage of his car, she's exposed to his blood — giving her Hulk powers of her own.
Kehlani's Blue Jelly Nails Make Them Feel "Sweet and Tender"
Image Source: Getty / Dominique Charriau / Contributor. Kehlani has managed to capture the feeling of summertime in the early 2000s with her latest manicure. The singer is currently on their Blue Water Road Trip tour and has been churning out bold beauty moments left and right — and their most recent jelly nails are no exception.
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Dancing to Mariah Carey's "Emotions" With Daughter
Nick Cannon and his daughter know how to spend a Wednesday morning. On Aug. 17, the entertainer shared a video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, dancing around to "Emotions" by Mariah Carey — who also happens to be Monroe's mom and Cannon's ex-wife. "No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" the 41-year-old wrote in the caption, tagging Carey.
Lee Pace Reveals He's Married to Matthew Foley and Thinking About Starting a Family
Surprise! Lee Pace is officially married — and he has been for some time now. In a recent interview with GQ, the "Bodies Bodies Bodies" actor revealed he is married to Matthew Foley, an executive at Thom Browne. While the 43-year-old didn't say when he and his husband tied the knot, he did reveal they have been together for several years now.
The Story of Emma Stone's Iconic Red Hair in "Superbad," 15 Years Later
Emma Stone has "Superbad" to thank (or perhaps blame) for her now-signature hair color. In a new oral history in Vanity Fair timed with the teen comedy's 15th anniversary, it was revealed that Stone only dyed her hair red, which is often mistaken to be her natural hair color, to differentiate her character, Jules, from the other romantic lead, Becca, played by Martha MacIsaac.
Lori Harvey Shares Her $349 Beauty Routine on TikTok
Nothing feels quite as satisfying as uncovering someone's skin-care routine; there's just something deeply intimate about someone sharing the products that make them feel their absolute best. Maybe that's why no matter how many celebrity beauty brands launch, we'll always clamor for a sneak peek at an A-lister's beauty routine. The latest star to share their beauty secrets? Lori Harvey.
