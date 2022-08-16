Read full article on original website
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship
Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!
Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
The Catalytic Converter Theft Trend Has Reached Lawton
There is a piece of your vehicle's exhaust system that is tremendously valuable to the lowly criminals in the world. Your catalytic converter. It's the part of your exhaust system that converts the more harmful elements and compound results of the combustion engine into lesser harmful gases. Hydrocarbons get broken down into water vapors, carbon monoxide becomes carbon dioxide, etc... and it's only able to do that because of what is contained inside the converter.
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma
Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
Oklahoma Ranchers Predict Beef To Rise To $50 per Pound
I don't know about you but my average grocery bill has just about doubled in the last year. I'm not eating more of or higher priced meals, it's just the normal response to inflation. As fuel rises, the price of everything else does the same... but inflation isn't what Oklahoma's ranchers fear for the future of their industry. It's the drought.
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Two New Exhibitions to Open at Lawton’s Leslie Powell Gallery
The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is proud to announce the opening of two new art exhibitions by regional artists John D. Rule and Krystal Solis. Fashioning the West, by John Rule, will showcase various sculptures – as well as two-dimensional works – by the prolific artist from Minco, Oklahoma. A master in sculpture and leather work, Rule combines Western and Native subject matter to create uniquely identifiable art. Not only is the artist’s style instantly recognizable, but his approach to working narratively is a hallmark of his art. “I challenge my art to tell a story, creating a single moment in time, which must tell a story of what happened before it, and what’s going to happen next. That is what makes art exciting. Without the story, there is no art.”
