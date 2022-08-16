The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is proud to announce the opening of two new art exhibitions by regional artists John D. Rule and Krystal Solis. Fashioning the West, by John Rule, will showcase various sculptures – as well as two-dimensional works – by the prolific artist from Minco, Oklahoma. A master in sculpture and leather work, Rule combines Western and Native subject matter to create uniquely identifiable art. Not only is the artist’s style instantly recognizable, but his approach to working narratively is a hallmark of his art. “I challenge my art to tell a story, creating a single moment in time, which must tell a story of what happened before it, and what’s going to happen next. That is what makes art exciting. Without the story, there is no art.”

LAWTON, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO