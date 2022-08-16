ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Irving, TX
Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
Texoma's Homepage

Cool temps and large rainfall headed to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into the weekend Texoma can expect great rain chances throughout most of our area and lower temperatures are also on the way. The start of the weekend will be warm and dry as we have a high of 95 and very little rain on Saturday, however, Sunday is a completely […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Family searching for missing Duncan man

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing. They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened. “He doesn’t just get up...
DUNCAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Three Days Grace#Hard Rock#The Band#Front Man#Better Strangers#Rock Acts
KLAW 101

They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?

In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted Thursday four people suspected in the murder of Zachary Wood. Ashley Esselborn, William Bell, Ronnie Lang and Payton Collier were all indicted for the murder. The Wichita Falls Police Department said Wood was living on Brown St. with Collier and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Music
Z94

Every Question You’ve Wanted To Ask About Braum’s

California has In&Out, Texas used to have Whataburger, but Oklahoma has always had Braum's. Even though the original 1/3lb burger is gone and terribly missed, it remains one of the standouts in the veritable fast-food metropolis of Lawton for one main reason... the ice cream. You're more than welcome to...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church hosts 5th sock giveaway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mount Pleasant Baptist Church hosted its fifth annual sock giveaway event on Saturday. They offered free books, hotdogs, coupons for free haircuts and school supplies. A clothing bank is also located at the church for the families who need more than just socks. Members of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
thechronicle.news

Lawton Speedway remembers fallen racer Rob Bland

LAWTON – Cyril’s Rob Bland was a racer by each definition of the phrase. He raced the No. 16 Restricted Modified at Lawton Speedway and plenty of different tracks round south Oklahoma and north Texas. Bland was recognized for his kindness, willingness to assist different racers, and his...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox44news.com

Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
WACO, TX
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy