ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

Late Saturday Afternoon Weather Check

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and storms are most active along and south of the I-20/59 corridor, while only a few isolated showers are showing up north of that. Where it is not raining, there is a good bit of sunshine as skies are partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 90s across the area. The hot spot is Eufaula at 92 while the cool spot is Alexander City at 78. Birmingham was sitting at 86.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Higher Coverage Of Showers Over South Alabama Today

RADAR CHECK: We have a number of showers and storms in progress early this morning over the southern third of Alabama, south of a stalled surface front. The highest coverage of rain today will stay south of that boundary, over South Alabama…. drier air is over the northern part of the state. Temperatures north of Birmingham are in the low to mid 60s at daybreak for a little touch of fall.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Tennessee State#Rain Is Falling#North Alabama#State Line#Weather#Mobile
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — New species of giant fossil turtle discovered in Alabama

A team of scientists has discovered a new species of freshwater turtle that lived alongside dinosaurs 83 million years ago. The scientists who made this discovery are Andrew Gentry of the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science in Mobile; James Parham of California State University, Fullerton; and Caitlin Kiernan of McWane Science Center in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Axios Twin Cities

"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hinton News

Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Z94

Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town

Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy