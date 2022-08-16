Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
Late Saturday Afternoon Weather Check
RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and storms are most active along and south of the I-20/59 corridor, while only a few isolated showers are showing up north of that. Where it is not raining, there is a good bit of sunshine as skies are partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 90s across the area. The hot spot is Eufaula at 92 while the cool spot is Alexander City at 78. Birmingham was sitting at 86.
First Coast News
Did you hear a loud boom in Southeast Georgia and North Florida Saturday afternoon? Here's what it was.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth. The Cargo Dragon is...
alabamawx.com
Higher Coverage Of Showers Over South Alabama Today
RADAR CHECK: We have a number of showers and storms in progress early this morning over the southern third of Alabama, south of a stalled surface front. The highest coverage of rain today will stay south of that boundary, over South Alabama…. drier air is over the northern part of the state. Temperatures north of Birmingham are in the low to mid 60s at daybreak for a little touch of fall.
Rainfall measured in inches heading to Central Texas
Flash flooding becomes an increasing concern as we head into the work week. -- Nick Bannin
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — New species of giant fossil turtle discovered in Alabama
A team of scientists has discovered a new species of freshwater turtle that lived alongside dinosaurs 83 million years ago. The scientists who made this discovery are Andrew Gentry of the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science in Mobile; James Parham of California State University, Fullerton; and Caitlin Kiernan of McWane Science Center in Birmingham.
"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
Tourists caught in a weekend of Arizona flash floods
The National Weather Service has enforced a flash flood warning for Central Arizona until at least 6:45 p.m. The storm may be particularly dangerous for tourists with little understanding of the dangers of flash floods.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Stunning video shows massive tornado-like waterspout off Florida coast
Impressive video footage captured one of several dramatic waterspouts that loomed over coastal waters in northwest Florida on Tuesday morning, as thunder and lightning storms briefly rocked the area. One particular clip that caught the attention of social media users first surfaced on Instagram around 7 a.m. local time, and...
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
Fall foliage map available for West Virginia
As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
The Weather Channel
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.7 earthquake shakes Tennessee Valley Saturday
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week
Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Comments / 0