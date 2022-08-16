ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater man accused of using his children’s identities to steal over $10K from AFLAC

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities arrested a Clearwater man Monday who they said stole thousands of dollars in insurance fraud.

An arrested affidavit from the Division of Insurance Fraud said that Kristopher Joseph Mnich, 43, submitted documents to AFLAC about hospital visits to Largo Medical Center.

Investigators said they found that eight different claims were made about visits that never happened.

According to the affidavit, Mnich sent fake documents to get $10,415 from AFLAC, using the identity of his relatives and children to further the claims.

He was arrested on a charge of scheme to defraud.

chottozumi
4d ago

Only 10k? Insurance companies take, take, take and refuse to pay out, just like the government... Just put things in perspective.... 💵💵🙃💵💵

SARASOTA, FL
