Clearwater man accused of using his children’s identities to steal over $10K from AFLAC

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities arrested a Clearwater man Monday who they said stole thousands of dollars in insurance fraud.

An arrested affidavit from the Division of Insurance Fraud said that Kristopher Joseph Mnich, 43, submitted documents to AFLAC about hospital visits to Largo Medical Center.

Investigators said they found that eight different claims were made about visits that never happened.

According to the affidavit, Mnich sent fake documents to get $10,415 from AFLAC, using the identity of his relatives and children to further the claims.

He was arrested on a charge of scheme to defraud.

