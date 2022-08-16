Read full article on original website
WITN
‘We thank you all’: Parker Byrd’s mom shares update on son’s condition
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of Parker Byrd, the ECU baseball commit who was injured in a boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23, shared updates Friday on her son’s condition after yet another surgery. Mitzi Byrd said Friday afternoon via Facebook that his skin and tissue...
warrenrecord.com
Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine
Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
Parker Byrd’s second amputation pushed to Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second amputation surgery that Parker Byrd was scheduled to have Thursday has been pushed to Friday, his mother said in a social media post. “Quick update about Parker’s surgery and discharge. He has 2 wound vacs and it’s harder to get discharged with 2. The case manager is working hard […]
WITN
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
One taken to hospital after fire call at Greenville funeral home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of […]
Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
WITN
Eastern Carolina business raises money for children’s hospital
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina business is asking for the public’s help to raise a large amount of money for a children’s hospital. Askew’s Ace Hardware is asking people to go and vote for them on their Facebook page in a national competition called the Miracle Bucket Display Contest.
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
WITN
Dinosaur Adventure comes to Greenville this weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families will get to experience some prehistoric fun this weekend in Greenville. Organizers say the Dinosaur Adventure is an exhibit with big dinosaurs and lots of family fun. The event will be at the Greenville Convention Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday...
Craven County construction worker calls $250,000 win ‘game changer’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – After a long day at work, Kirk Nyberg Jr. got a pretty sweet reward to end his day. After working all day in the sun, Nyberg, who lives in New Bern, stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for […]
cbs17
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
WITN
Play of the Week: Herring connects with Marcum
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Time now for our Play of the Night and we got to give big ups to the new quarterback at D.H. Conley Jason Herring his first career touchdown pass to the big fella Cooper Marcum. Shoutout to Conley for the big road win at Laney. Big first week for the Big Carolina conference flexing its muscles.
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
Report released on deadly Wilson crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
WITN
Greenville police searching for missing man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Fairfax Avenue dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants.
