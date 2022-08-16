ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

warrenrecord.com

Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine

Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
GREENVILLE, NC
Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
Parker Byrd’s second amputation pushed to Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second amputation surgery that Parker Byrd was scheduled to have Thursday has been pushed to Friday, his mother said in a social media post. “Quick update about Parker’s surgery and discharge. He has 2 wound vacs and it’s harder to get discharged with 2. The case manager is working hard […]
GREENVILLE, NC
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
One taken to hospital after fire call at Greenville funeral home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a call of a fire at a funeral home on Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue and EMS responded to Flannagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews had the area marked off and Fifth Street from the intersection of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Eastern Carolina business raises money for children’s hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina business is asking for the public’s help to raise a large amount of money for a children’s hospital. Askew’s Ace Hardware is asking people to go and vote for them on their Facebook page in a national competition called the Miracle Bucket Display Contest.
NEW BERN, NC
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Dinosaur Adventure comes to Greenville this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families will get to experience some prehistoric fun this weekend in Greenville. Organizers say the Dinosaur Adventure is an exhibit with big dinosaurs and lots of family fun. The event will be at the Greenville Convention Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday...
GREENVILLE, NC
Craven County construction worker calls $250,000 win ‘game changer’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – After a long day at work, Kirk Nyberg Jr. got a pretty sweet reward to end his day. After working all day in the sun, Nyberg, who lives in New Bern, stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for […]
Play of the Week: Herring connects with Marcum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Time now for our Play of the Night and we got to give big ups to the new quarterback at D.H. Conley Jason Herring his first career touchdown pass to the big fella Cooper Marcum. Shoutout to Conley for the big road win at Laney. Big first week for the Big Carolina conference flexing its muscles.
GREENVILLE, NC
Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
WASHINGTON, NC
Report released on deadly Wilson crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Wilson Police have released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart. This happened after the vehicle “accelerated […]
WILSON, NC
Greenville police searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Fairfax Avenue dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants.
GREENVILLE, NC

