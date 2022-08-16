Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 arrested for selling drugs out of Ga. car dealership, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a local car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant at So Easy Auto...
Bibb deputies investigating 18-year-old woman shot, killed while driving
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Dellwood Court that left a person dead Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies got the call about a person shot in the parking lot of the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road. Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner was driving on Dellwood Court when someone shot at the car. Warner was hit and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.
wgxa.tv
BSCO arrests man with codeine, marijuana, stolen gun, $25K
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on numerous drug and gun-related charges after serving two search warrants at homes on Elpis St. and Christian Ave. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit, and Sheriff’s Response Team Units served...
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
41nbc.com
18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns. According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived...
Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
Georgia: Cash register stolen from store, schools put on lockdown during search for suspects
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a cash register was stolen from a Warner Robins gaming store Thursday morning. Several local schools were put on lockdown while the incident was going on. The incident happened at VIP Foods, located at 81 Martin Luther King […]
WALB 10
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early Wednesday morning, the Albany Police Department responded to a call on Montego Court. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said a man inside a home assaulted his mother with a gun and fired at officers when they approached the home. “You know this is a situation...
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
Man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail despite being ordered for release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
WTVM
3 LaGrange officers placed on leave after officer involved shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -Things are quiet on this street in LaGrange now, but Wednesday things were much different. “Officers were dispatched to 105 Moore’s hill in reference to someone with a weapon, while they were in route, the officers received more information that the male subject Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife Latisha Saffold by knifepoint,” says Lt. Eric Lohr of the LaGrange Police Department.
Suspect in string of I-85 shootings identified, facing aggravated assault charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect in today’s string of multi-state I-85 shootings has been identified, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by a Chambers County Deputy at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 17. Brown faces charges of aggravated assault, possession […]
Montgomery man suspected in I-85 shootings, victim in critical condition
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Montgomery man is in custody after investigators say he shot at random motorists in three separate incidents along I-85 in east Alabama and west Georgia Wednesday morning. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from […]
Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
WTVM
Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
Columbus: 19-year-old dies after shooting on Eddy Dr.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man has died after a shooting on 26 Eddy Drive left him on life support overnight, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Keith Johnson, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 15. Coroner Bryan says that Johnson was pronounced deceased today by a Piedmont Columbus Regional […]
Man reportedly walked Lizella road with AR-15, broke into home before committing suicide
LIZELLA, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details about how an air search for a suicidal man in Lizella unfolded Sunday. Neighbors say the man roamed the neighborhood with an AR-15 and broke into a home before taking his own life. This is after the...
