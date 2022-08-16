MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Dellwood Court that left a person dead Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies got the call about a person shot in the parking lot of the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road. Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner was driving on Dellwood Court when someone shot at the car. Warner was hit and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO