Buena Vista, GA

13WMAZ

Bibb deputies investigating 18-year-old woman shot, killed while driving

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Dellwood Court that left a person dead Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies got the call about a person shot in the parking lot of the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road. Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner was driving on Dellwood Court when someone shot at the car. Warner was hit and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BSCO arrests man with codeine, marijuana, stolen gun, $25K

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on numerous drug and gun-related charges after serving two search warrants at homes on Elpis St. and Christian Ave. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit, and Sheriff’s Response Team Units served...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns. According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

3 LaGrange officers placed on leave after officer involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -Things are quiet on this street in LaGrange now, but Wednesday things were much different. “Officers were dispatched to 105 Moore’s hill in reference to someone with a weapon, while they were in route, the officers received more information that the male subject Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife Latisha Saffold by knifepoint,” says Lt. Eric Lohr of the LaGrange Police Department.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Montgomery man suspected in I-85 shootings, victim in critical condition

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Montgomery man is in custody after investigators say he shot at random motorists in three separate incidents along I-85 in east Alabama and west Georgia Wednesday morning. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from […]
AUBURN, AL
WJTV 12

Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Police: LaGrange man charged with attempted murder, other charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange husband is charged with multiple crimes following a domestic violence altercation that began with him holding his wife at knifepoint. According to Lt. Lohr with the LaGrange Police Department, 32-year-old Reginald Saffold pulled a knife out on his wife and took her into a vehicle.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: 19-year-old dies after shooting on Eddy Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man has died after a shooting on 26 Eddy Drive left him on life support overnight, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Keith Johnson, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 15. Coroner Bryan says that Johnson was pronounced deceased today by a Piedmont Columbus Regional […]
COLUMBUS, GA

