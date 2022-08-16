ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

abc27.com

Cumberland County library opens to the public

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

>New Shelter Now Open for Homeless Women

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A new shelter is now open in Harrisburg for women who are homeless. The Bethesda Mission shelter is in the same location on Forster Street but has been rebuilt and doubled its capacity to 50 beds. The shelter's director says they couldn't have done it without support from the community over the past seven years. The demolition of the old center and construction of the new one cost more than four-million-dollars.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg business celebrates 100 years of operation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate business is celebrating 100 years of business! Dayton Parts, which started as Harrisburg Stanley Spring Works in 1922, has significantly expanded from making just springs for cars and other vehicles. After changing its name and buying other businesses, Dayton Parts now brings in...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennDOT schedules several central Pa. job fairs including one Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event Friday for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.), transportation equipment operator trainee ($19.38/hr.), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) positions the department offers in Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WITF

OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site

The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania: Cats of All Ages Free To A Good Home

Due to the critically high number of cats in the shelter, cats of all ages at Humane Pennsylvania’s Berks Shelter, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving (formally known as the Humane Society of Berks County) are FREE to a good home beginning immediately through Sunday, August 21st. This fee-waived...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Downtown York announces grant recipients

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Take a ride through the state capital | Travel Smart

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to get out and experience some of the most exciting activities across South Central Pennsylvania. FOX43 is showing you how you can stay active while exploring the sights, sounds, and tastes of Harrisburg. Experience the...
HARRISBURG, PA

