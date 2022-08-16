Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Amid surging inflation, midstate nonprofits are helping parents find back-to-school supplies
The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region says it is assisting a record number of families this year. Parents shopping for backpacks, new clothes and shoes for the new school year are feeling the strain of higher prices. Roslyn Copeland of Harrisburg, a mother of three, works for the state...
Cumberland County library opens to the public
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
>New Shelter Now Open for Homeless Women
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A new shelter is now open in Harrisburg for women who are homeless. The Bethesda Mission shelter is in the same location on Forster Street but has been rebuilt and doubled its capacity to 50 beds. The shelter's director says they couldn't have done it without support from the community over the past seven years. The demolition of the old center and construction of the new one cost more than four-million-dollars.
Harrisburg business celebrates 100 years of operation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate business is celebrating 100 years of business! Dayton Parts, which started as Harrisburg Stanley Spring Works in 1922, has significantly expanded from making just springs for cars and other vehicles. After changing its name and buying other businesses, Dayton Parts now brings in...
PennDOT schedules several central Pa. job fairs including one Friday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event Friday for job seekers to learn about winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.), transportation equipment operator trainee ($19.38/hr.), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) positions the department offers in Lebanon County.
OSHA finds workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site
The agency also released information about 21 recent workplace fatalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. VD Construction Services, a residential framing contractor from Hyattsville, Maryland, faces $87,429 in penalties for six workplace violations at a Mechanicsburg work site. After an inspection in February, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged the company...
School districts weighing in options as federal free lunch program ends
YORK, Pa. — The pandemic-era free federal lunch program that offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students has now expired. “I expected it to be extended for another year, but it did not. So, we’re dealing with that," said Kelly Renard with the Dover Area School District.
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
Bethesda Mission celebrates grand opening of new women's shelter in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A grand opening was held for a new shelter in Harrisburg that helps women experiencing homelessness. It's been a community effort to make this new shelter happen, and Bethesda Mission said it wants to thank everyone for their donations and help. The old shelter on Forster...
Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
Humane Pennsylvania: Cats of All Ages Free To A Good Home
Due to the critically high number of cats in the shelter, cats of all ages at Humane Pennsylvania’s Berks Shelter, the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving (formally known as the Humane Society of Berks County) are FREE to a good home beginning immediately through Sunday, August 21st. This fee-waived...
Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
Free backpacks, school supplies to be distributed at Harrisburg’s final summer movie night
As the academic year rolls back around, Harrisburg and local officials will help out students in need of school supplies. The first 100 children to attend the city’s free movie night at Reservoir Park on Friday will receive a backpack with books and supplies. The giveaway comes in partnership...
Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
Take a ride through the state capital | Travel Smart
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty of time to get out and experience some of the most exciting activities across South Central Pennsylvania. FOX43 is showing you how you can stay active while exploring the sights, sounds, and tastes of Harrisburg. Experience the...
Township in Perry County to add broadband network site
Howe Twp. is embracing its role as a commerce hub with innovation. To that end, a former used car lot on Shortcut Road is being converted as a location for a Millennium broadband network for high-speed internet. During their Aug. 4 supervisors’ meeting, Chairman Dale Beaver said it was a...
