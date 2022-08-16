ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases

Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Special prosecutor trying to sort out elections drama in Nottoway County

A special prosecutor and the Virginia State Police are investigating the Nottoway County election office following months of misconduct accusations raised publicly at state board meetings. The State Board of Elections had formally asked the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares to look into the matter, but the board suspended that request Tuesday after being […] The post Special prosecutor trying to sort out elections drama in Nottoway County appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, VA

