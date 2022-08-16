Read full article on original website
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 60 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 60 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Lady N'awlins owner to close Richmond restaurant: 'It’s been a rocky road'
The Fan District restaurant will operate for limited hours until it closes for good on Sunday, September 4.
Car crashes into building in Chesterfield, causing gas leak
First responders are currently on the scene of an accident on the 1100 block of East Briar Patch Drive in Chesterfield.
Richmond Fire crews rescue person with broken leg on Williams Island
A person with a broken leg was able to receive treatment after being picked up from Williams Island by Richmond Fire & Emergency Services crews.
Troopers: 4 injured, including Chesterfield pilot, when 2 planes collided
Four people suffered minor injuries when two small airplanes collided in rural Fauquier County Saturday morning.
Richmond fire truck hits parked car, causes thousands in damage
A man is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after his car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call.
Body identified following recovery from Appomattox River near Hopewell City Marina
The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.
Lanes closed on I-64 East due to crash in Henrico
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 184.7, about halfway between the West Broad Street/Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road exits. The eastbound left and center lanes are both closed, as well as the left shoulder.
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
Richmond's 1st gun buyback ends due to 'overwhelming response'
Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative ended early Saturday afternoon because of an "overwhelming response," according to city officials.
Crazy Greek on the move as son takes over restaurant from parents
The longtime local Greek restaurant is preparing to open a new location at 13249 Rittenhouse Drive in the Village at Swift Creek Shopping Center.
firefighternation.com
Richmond (VA) Motorist Protests Insurer Refusing to Pay for Damage Caused by Fire Truck
A Richmond man, whose parked car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call, is appealing the decision by the city’s insurance provider that it does not need to pay for damages to his car. Jacob Dandridge’s car has been in the shop for over two months,...
50 townhomes on Hull Street Road get approval in Chesterfield
A new townhome development near Otterdale Road in Chesterfield won a stamp of approval from the planning commission Tuesday night despite objections from nearby residents.
chathamstartribune.com
Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases
Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
NBC12
Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
Richmond Police horse retires to forever home
A horse from the Richmond Police's Mounted Unit has retired and the next steps are being taken to place him in his forever home.
NBC12
‘Tenants want clean, healthy living spaces’: Residents push for change at Richmond apartments; property says improvements happening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Southwood Apartment in Richmond say they are afraid to speak up about issues with living conditions. The non-profit New Virginia Majority has spent months advocating for change at the property. “People will say I have lived here 10 years, never had...
Special prosecutor trying to sort out elections drama in Nottoway County
A special prosecutor and the Virginia State Police are investigating the Nottoway County election office following months of misconduct accusations raised publicly at state board meetings. The State Board of Elections had formally asked the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares to look into the matter, but the board suspended that request Tuesday after being […] The post Special prosecutor trying to sort out elections drama in Nottoway County appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
