Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought
SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
Lawsuit alleging abuses in Oregon's foster care system gains class action status
SALEM, Ore. — A lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon's Department of Human Services, Child welfare Division, was granted class action status by a federal judge Aug. 17. The lawsuit, filed in April of 2019, was brought by Disability Rights Oregon, a New York-based nonprofit, A Better...
Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID
PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
Oregon firefighter deaths prompt focus on safety, mental health
SALEM, Ore. — The recent deaths of two wildland firefighters are prompting a conversation about safety and the toll firefighting takes on mental health. Oregon Department of Forestry officials say 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, was hit by a tree while working the Rum Creek Fire near Medford. Just last week, 27-year-old Collin Hagan died while fighting another fire in Douglas County.
'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
Woman hit and killed Friday morning along I-84 in the Columbia River Gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are trying to track down the person responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in the Columbia River Gorge Friday morning. Oregon State Police found Jennifer Johnston, 43, of Wellpinit, Washington, dead around 9:00 a.m., near milepost 89 on I-84. Police believe she was struck by an unknown vehicle between 4:00 a.m. and 5:20 a.m.
Utah parents had school investigate if girl was trans after she beat their daughters in competition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (TND) — After their daughters were defeated at a state competition in Utah, parents reportedly asked for the winning athlete's gender to be investigated, believing she may be transgender. Then, apparently prompted by the complaint lodged by those parents, the Utah High School Activities Association...
From fluff to feathers: Oregon Zoo's condor chicks learn to fly
A dozen condor chicks are learning to fly at Oregon Zoo’s offsite wildlife center. According to Oregon zookeepers, the fluffy down on the condor chicks turns to sturdy feathers, and this process is known as fledging. Some of the young birds have started to take short flights, but some...
Oregon man accused of robbing casino at gunpoint faces federal charges
A 51-year-old is facing federal charges, accused of threatening to "bathe everyone in blood" while robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Javier Francisco Vigil has been charged with “committing a Hobbs Act...
Search operation conducted after flash flooding at Zion National Park Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews were called to Zion National Park in Utah on Friday after officials reported a search and rescue operation along the Virgin River in the area of the Narrows. Officials with the park said staff were responding to the area, and around six members of...
