ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
KATU.com

Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought

SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
KATU.com

Oregon firefighter deaths prompt focus on safety, mental health

SALEM, Ore. — The recent deaths of two wildland firefighters are prompting a conversation about safety and the toll firefighting takes on mental health. Oregon Department of Forestry officials say 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, was hit by a tree while working the Rum Creek Fire near Medford. Just last week, 27-year-old Collin Hagan died while fighting another fire in Douglas County.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year

PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Woman hit and killed Friday morning along I-84 in the Columbia River Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are trying to track down the person responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in the Columbia River Gorge Friday morning. Oregon State Police found Jennifer Johnston, 43, of Wellpinit, Washington, dead around 9:00 a.m., near milepost 89 on I-84. Police believe she was struck by an unknown vehicle between 4:00 a.m. and 5:20 a.m.
WELLPINIT, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Kate Brown
KATU.com

From fluff to feathers: Oregon Zoo's condor chicks learn to fly

A dozen condor chicks are learning to fly at Oregon Zoo’s offsite wildlife center. According to Oregon zookeepers, the fluffy down on the condor chicks turns to sturdy feathers, and this process is known as fledging. Some of the young birds have started to take short flights, but some...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon man accused of robbing casino at gunpoint faces federal charges

A 51-year-old is facing federal charges, accused of threatening to "bathe everyone in blood" while robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Javier Francisco Vigil has been charged with “committing a Hobbs Act...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy