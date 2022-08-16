Read full article on original website
Related
The ACC Mourns the Passing of Former Wake Forest Women's Basketball coach Charlene Curtis
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Charlene Curtis, former ACC Supervisor of Women’s Basketball Officials, died Thursday morning at the age of 67. “Charlene was a pioneer in the sport of women’s basketball, but more importantly, she was an amazing individual,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Her kindness and class resonated throughout her life, and she will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her and her inspiring spirit.”
Elizabeth City State ready to make noise in new-look CIAA North
Elizabeth City State is looking to climb out of the CIAA North cellar behind a young head coach who happens to be an alumnus. The post Elizabeth City State ready to make noise in new-look CIAA North appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Report: Virginia Basketball to Play in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off
The Cavaliers will reportedly participate in the Fort Myers Tip-Off next season along with Wisconsin, West Virginia, and SMU
247Sports
N.C. A&T Women's Hoops to open 2022 season against Duke Women's hoops
The North Carolina A&T women's ho0p squad is gearing up for the 2022-2023 season and have now released their schedule. After one season in the Big South where the team opened last year against the UNC Lady Tar Heels and faced off against the juggernaut South Carolina Gamecocks squad the Lady Aggies are back for more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Tiger to join Bradley LeCroy's staff at VCU
Former Tiger and Clemson coach Bradley LeCroy won't be the only Tiger on the staff at VCU. LeCroy was recently hired as the head coach and The Clemson Insider has confirmed that he will be joined by one of his (...)
James Madison brings tradition
2021 record:12-2, FCS. National semifinals. James Madison will begin its FBS tenure with a home game, when it hosts Middle Tennessee to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+. While making the jump from the FCS to the FBS ranks, the Dukes will...
Comments / 0