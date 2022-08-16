GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Charlene Curtis, former ACC Supervisor of Women’s Basketball Officials, died Thursday morning at the age of 67. “Charlene was a pioneer in the sport of women’s basketball, but more importantly, she was an amazing individual,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Her kindness and class resonated throughout her life, and she will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her and her inspiring spirit.”

BASKETBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO