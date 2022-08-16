ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ACC Mourns the Passing of Former Wake Forest Women's Basketball coach Charlene Curtis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Charlene Curtis, former ACC Supervisor of Women’s Basketball Officials, died Thursday morning at the age of 67. “Charlene was a pioneer in the sport of women’s basketball, but more importantly, she was an amazing individual,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Her kindness and class resonated throughout her life, and she will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her and her inspiring spirit.”
BASKETBALL
N.C. A&T Women's Hoops to open 2022 season against Duke Women's hoops

The North Carolina A&T women's ho0p squad is gearing up for the 2022-2023 season and have now released their schedule. After one season in the Big South where the team opened last year against the UNC Lady Tar Heels and faced off against the juggernaut South Carolina Gamecocks squad the Lady Aggies are back for more.
GREENSBORO, NC
James Madison brings tradition

2021 record:12-2, FCS. National semifinals. James Madison will begin its FBS tenure with a home game, when it hosts Middle Tennessee to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+. While making the jump from the FCS to the FBS ranks, the Dukes will...
HARRISONBURG, VA

