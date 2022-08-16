ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's all smiles for the first day of school — at least for parents — in Wayne & Holmes

By Staff report
 4 days ago
For many parents this is the most wonderful time of year.

School bells ring, kids go back to classrooms and everything is a little quieter at home, in public parks and at local swimming pools across Wayne and Holmes counties.

Ah yes, a peaceful reprieve for moms, dads and grandparents.

Not so for educators.

Teachers, principals, cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers, and all those who work with students are geared up and ready for another year of learning.

Aug. 16, 2022 marked the first days for students in Orrville and Rittman school districts. Others — Wooster City, Chippewa Local, Wayne County Career Center and East Holmes — go back Wednesday.

Here are the start dates for your district.

Wayne County schools

Aug. 22, 2022: Grades 1-12

Aug. 24, 2022: Kindergarten

Aug. 23, 2022: All Grades

Aug. 23, 2022: All Grades

Aug. 16, 2022: All Grades

Aug. 16, 2022: All Grades

Aug. 23, 2022: All Grades

Aug. 22, 2022: All Grades

Aug. 17, 2022: All Grades

Aug. 17, 2022: Second Year Students Only

Aug. 18, 2022: First Year Students Only

Holmes County Schools

Aug. 17, 2022: All grades

Aug. 18, 2022: All grades

