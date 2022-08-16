Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna reportedly tried to use celeb status to avoid Friday arrest
New details have emerged from the Friday arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and it seems the two-time All-Star
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
Conference realignment rumors: B1G 'not done expanding' after historic media rights announcement
Conference realignment rumors are still flowing in the world of college football. 1 of the newest rumors is that the B1G is not done expanding according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Sources tell McMurphy that even after the B1G media right deal with NBC, FOX, and CBS the conference...
Look: ESPN Announces Decision On CFB Analyst Jesse Palmer
With the college football season just around the corner, ESPN has announced a new deal for Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. The plan is for Palmer to continue working in the studio alongside Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway....
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Dodgers News: Four-Time All-Star Reliever Released by Dodgers, Retires
Former All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, who had been pitching for Triple-A the last two months, retired on Wednesday after being released by the Dodgers.
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers
A creative theory has emerged regarding Tom Brady's excused absence from Bucs' training camp.
NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News
Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season. The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.
Giants Announce Veteran WR Is Done For The Season
The New York Giants made a plethora of roster moves this Friday, which includes placing wide receiver Robert Foster on injured reserve. Foster, who spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Since entering the league in 2018, Foster has 32...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap. On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
