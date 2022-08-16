Read full article on original website
Tech Entrepreneur Shares His Insight on Why Dayton Is Great for Startups
We asked entrepreneur Jeff Graley why he chose to launch his company in Dayton, Ohio. While at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Jeff Graley, a veteran and serial entrepreneur, led several successful programs such as the Open Innovation Initiative, Analyst Testbed, PCPAD-X, and the Entrepreneurial Opportunities Program.
Dayton Entrepreneurs Find Support to Build Their Futures at The Arcade
Dayton’s Arcade offers a center for ideas. At the turn of the 20th century, Dayton was quickly becoming a seat of innovation. From dreamers who forged an “incorruptible cashier” system to a pair of weirdos who ran a bicycle shop and thought themselves engineers enough to champion human flight, the Gem City was churning out ideas and patents that would rival today’s Silicon Valley.
An Inclusive and Welcoming Environment Leads to a Stronger, More Economically Diverse Dayton
Since its inception in 2011, Welcome Dayton has worked with the city’s immigrant and refugee populations to reduce barriers in the community. A certified Welcoming City by Welcome America, Dayton has long recognized that sowing a diverse and inclusive community reaps exponential economic and social benefits. According to research...
Generation Dayton Helps Young Professionals Connect to the Community, Grow Their Careers
Dayton rolls out the welcome mat to relocating young professionals by offering them a diverse menu of resources. A program of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Generation Dayton provides young professionals with access to education, networking and community service opportunities. “Community engagement is important to overall wellbeing, especially coming...
