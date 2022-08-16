ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver DA opening a grand jury investigation into LoDo shooting

By Carol McKinley carol.mckinley@gazette.com
 4 days ago
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann gives a presentation to a City Council working group on public safety on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.  via Zoom

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Tuesday that she would open a grand jury investigation into a shooting last month in Lower Downtown in which six bystanders were shot and wounded by Denver police when officers fired at a man who brandished a gun.

McCann said the public's interest in the shooting is high.

“For the community to trust in the outcome from this incident, it is important that independent members of the community review the facts, evidence and law regarding whether these officers should be criminally charged. Until the grand jury’s work is complete, my office will have no further comment on this matter," she said.

Denver police on Tuesday released the body cam footage from the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m. July 17 as the bars were letting out. The three officers who fired their guns during the incident have been placed on modified duty.

They were responding to an altercation involving 21-year-old Jordan Waddy, who they say pointed a gun at them but didn't shoot. Waddy is scheduled to appear in Denver District Court next week.

