Wichita Falls, TX

KLAW 101

Luke Wade Calls In To Talk About Playing at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls

Next Saturday, the biggest event in Wichita Falls will be back. This year we have a very big performer taking the stage in Finishing Line Village. For several decades now, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has brought thousands of people to Wichita Falls for the biggest bike ride in the country. Maybe you're not the biking type, I still highly encourage you to head downtown that Saturday for the big ride. Seeing thousands of people on Scott Street that day is always an incredible sight.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

A Duncan Brewery Is Hosting A Beer Olympics This Year

It was only yesterday that you and I were talking about Oklahoma's biggest, best, and nationally ranked Tulsa Oktoberfest... but since there's no telling how much Brandon's gasoline will be by then, people are looking to get their celebrations on a little closer to home. While the Fort Sill and...
DUNCAN, OK
KLAW 101

Spirit of Survival Race for 2022 Has Been Cancelled

It was sad news for sure. The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma made the announcement this week that the annual Spirit of Survival will not be happening this year. Of all of the cancellations caused directly or indirectly by the wicked COVID pandemic, this one hits the hardest. I was privileged for the past few Spirit of Survival races to serve as the race emcee and to put it mildly, it changed my life.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship

Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

They Want A Buc-ee's… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?

In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Family searching for missing Duncan man

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing. They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened. “He doesn’t just get up...
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week's time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFAA

Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say

DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant. In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022. The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

