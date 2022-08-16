Read full article on original website
Next Saturday, the biggest event in Wichita Falls will be back. This year we have a very big performer taking the stage in Finishing Line Village. For several decades now, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has brought thousands of people to Wichita Falls for the biggest bike ride in the country. Maybe you're not the biking type, I still highly encourage you to head downtown that Saturday for the big ride. Seeing thousands of people on Scott Street that day is always an incredible sight.
Do You Agree With the City of Lawton Moving Halloween to Saturday? [POLL]
Earlier this week the City of Lawton announced the official Trick or Treating date and times for 2022. Since All Hallows Eve falls on a Monday this year the city decided to move the celebration and traditions to the Saturday (10-29-22) before Halloween. It's caused quite a bit of controversy and complaints among citizens.
Wanna Sing the National Anthem at a Texas Rangers Game? Check This Out
In 1814, Francis Scott Key wrote the poem "Defence of Fort M'Henry" which was soon coupled with music written by John Stafford Smith. That combination became known as the Star-Spangled Banner or most commonly referred to as the National Anthem. According to NBC Miami, in 19616, President Wilson identified it...
Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship
Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?
In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
kswo.com
Family searching for missing Duncan man
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing. They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened. “He doesn’t just get up...
Lawton, Fort Sill’s 1st ‘Halloween Happenings’ for 2022 Have Been Announced!
The City of Lawton has announced the 'Trick or Treating' date and hours for 2022 along with 2 special 'Halloween Happenings.' Hopefully, these will be the first of many! Looking forward to 'All Hallow's Eve' and cooler temperatures. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year we'll be celebrating for several days.
newschannel6now.com
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
City of Lawton Announced Halloween 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Date & Hours
It's hard to believe, but Fall will be here before you know it, which means Halloween is on the way!. The City of Lawton just announced the "Trick or Treating" hours for 2022. Halloween falls on a Monday this year so the City of Lawton will be observing "All Hallow's Eve" on Saturday, October 29th (10-29-22) from 6:00-pm until 9:00-pm.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WFAA
Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say
DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday in the 2700 block of Central Freeway. The officials stated that a truck was travelling southbound on the access road when a car moving southbound on the Central Freeway collided [..]
fox4news.com
Rapper Trapboy Freddy arrested after police find tiger cub while serving warrant in Dallas
DALLAS - Police found a tiger inside of Red Bird home while serving a warrant on Wednesday. Dallas police said its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals with a federal warrant, when the cub was found in the home. Some neighbors were alarmed by the amount of investigators on their...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant. In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022. The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and […]
