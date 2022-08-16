Read full article on original website
An elderly woman living in a Midwest City apartment community said her central air conditioning unit has been broken for about a month and a half, and the complex hasn’t fixed it.
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
Although we're in the midst of the 'Clear the Shelters' initiative, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still struggling to find loving homes for pets in need.
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
If you find yourself walking into the Crest Grocery Store in Midwest City, get ready. There is a big "Hellooooo!" waiting for you. Keonta King is the cart keeper and the greeter there, and he makes sure you're welcomed into the store like royalty.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO/CNN Newsource) — A mom has been arrested after leaving two 2-year-olds in a hot car while she went grocery shopping in Oklahoma City. The incident occurred Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter off Interstate 240. The children are alive today thanks to a stranger who jumped into action.
Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state. Beyond...
After 19 years of a 2003 homicide going unsolved, the Oklahoma City Police Department filed charges and closed the cold case.
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Kansas voters blocked a constitutional amendment that would enable abortion restrictions, Kendra Horn, a Democrat running for an open Senate seat in neighboring Oklahoma, was watching. Oklahoma is an even more conservative state. It awarded former President Donald Trump one of his largest margins of...
With Monday's police chase resulting in the death of a passenger, the total deaths from Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits now reaches 19, dating back to 2016.
