MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

2 DAYS AGO