actionnews5.com
Man wanted after shots fired at MPD officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest warrant was issued for a man police say fired shots at Memphis police officers on Friday. Police were called to the area of Chuck Avenue and South Goodlett Street where a crash had occurred around 10:30 a.m. Before police arrived, another call was made...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man convicted of killing two women after arranging a date
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who killed two women after he arranged a date with them online was convicted on Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. After a five-day trial, a criminal court jury convicted 26-year-old Darrin Walker on...
actionnews5.com
Police identify assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett police have charged a man with aggravated assault after being able to identify him after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned after wrecking into a field. The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and...
One dead, one injured after Southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Whisper Valley Drive after 7 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to Regional One in critical […]
‘Don’t come to DeSoto County trying to hurt our deputies’: Law enforcement has message after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a sting operation in Desoto County resulted in an accused sex trafficker being shot after deputies say he tried to run them over, law enforcement agencies say they are actively seeking those who commit these types of crimes. With bullet holes lodged in the windshield and evidence markers scattered across the […]
Ark. district court clerk, former officer charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A district court clerk and a former police officer are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court. District court clerk Amanda Cullen and Ana Stewart, a former police officer and former district court clerk, are facing multiple felony charges. WREG obtained a copy of the […]
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
actionnews5.com
Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
Man wanted after kidnapping boy, girl at gunpoint in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are actively searching for an alleged kidnapper after two children were taken from their mother at gunpoint. A dozen patrol cars, K-9 units, and a chopper spent the afternoon looking for the alleged kidnapper. Police said they responded to a kidnapping call around 11:41 p.m....
actionnews5.com
2 Ark. clerks arrested for theft, tampering with public records
CROSS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Two Cross County women have been arrested after an 11-month Arkansas State Police criminal investigation. The two women were arrested Friday and have been charged for their crimes. One of the suspects, Anna Stewart, was a former district court clerk and former city police officer....
actionnews5.com
Bond set to $1 million for man charged in Economy Inn barricade situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bond has been set for the man police say caused an evacuation at a Memphis hotel early Wednesday morning after a shoot-out with officers. The Memphis Police Department said that when 38-year-old Marvin Conley was arrested, he was armed with a .45-caliber handgun with a 50-round magazine.
actionnews5.com
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
desotocountynews.com
Officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake
Few details were immediately available but there has been confirmation of an officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake near the post office on Goodman Road Wednesday night. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Thursday morning confirmed that the incident took place about 10:30 p.m. when a deputy reportedly shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop.
Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
Deputy shoots armed suspect during traffic stop in Horn Lake, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi left one man injured on Wednesday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department regarding an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the post office on Goodman Road in Horn Lake. According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, […]
Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake. FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
Human trafficking suspect identified after being shot by DeSoto County deputy
This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the suspect and charges. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot by a DeSoto County deputy is now facing charges after officials say he tried to run the deputy over. This shooting happened at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive […]
