ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said after Auburn’s 14th fall camp practice

Welcome to Jordan-Hare Stadium on the Auburn campus. Bryan Harsin addressed the media after the Tigers’ 14th practice of fall camp. Auburn has 11 training sessions left in camp as a buildup to the September 3rd season-opening game against Mercer. Here are some highlights. -- T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state

It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
AL.com

Observations from Auburn’s 14th fall practice

Fresh off its second preseason scrimmage Friday afternoon, Auburn returned to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday morning for its 14th practice of the preseason. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin opened up the entirety of Saturday’s practice to the local media, providing reporters with their longest look yet of the Tigers this preseason -- and with two weeks to go until the team’s season opener Sept. 3 against Mercer.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Jake Levant earns Auburn football scholarship

Auburn linebacker Jake Levant got some great news during Saturday’s practice at Jordan-Hare. Head coach Bryan Harsin called the 6′1 220-pound Vestavia Hills native to the 35-yard line for what Levant thought would be some coaching lessons. Levant had raised his hands in the air after a special-teams...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Has a favorite emerged in Auburn’s quarterback race after 2nd fall scrimmage?

Eric Kiesau didn’t have an answer to the question on everyone’s mind this preseason: Who will be Auburn’s starting quarterback?. The Tigers’ first-year offensive coordinator wanted to take time to review the film from the team’s second fall scrimmage Friday afternoon before making any sweeping proclamations, but he was able to offer further insight into the competition between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada, and where things stand with Auburn’s trio of quarterbacks with almost two weeks to go until the season opener.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Tom Green
AL.com

What OC Eric Kiesau, DC Jeff Schmedding said about Auburn’s 2nd scrimmage

Auburn held its second scrimmage of the preseason Friday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium, less than a week removed from the team’s first scrimmage last Saturday. It was an important practice for Auburn, not just as it looks to narrow in on a starting quarterback among T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford, but as Bryan Harsin and his staff begin to lock in a two-deep depth chart with the season opener against Mercer almost two weeks away.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Why Tank Bigsby and Nick Brahms sat out of Friday’s scrimmage

Auburn had its 13th of 25 fall camp practices during Friday’s scrimmage on campus. Most of the roster participated in the second scrimmage of fall camp. TJ Finley, Robby Ashford, and Zach Calzada each split reps with the first team as the battle for starting quarterback wages on leading into September 3rd against Mercer.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage

Alabama held its second and final scrimmage of its fall camp Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Like the first, it was closed to the public and reporters. The next time the Tide takes that field will come in two weeks when it opens its season against Utah State. Nick Saban recapped...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Birmingham Bowl#Night And Day#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Brandon Council#The Hall Of Fame
AL.com

Defense powers Central-Phenix City past Hewitt-Trussville in battle of top-5 teams

Defense set the tone at Garrett-Harrison Stadium as Class 7A second-ranked Central-Phenix City opened the season with a 37-21 win over fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville. Central gained control early in the second half to build a 16-point lead, but the Huskies hung close and only trailed by eight points with five minutes to play before the Red Devils scored twice in 90 seconds to pull away.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Surgery sidelines former Alabama prep standout

Cam Taylor-Britt’s debut with the Cincinnati Bengals won’t come until the regular season after he had surgery on Monday. Reports indicated the former Park Crossing High School standout had surgery to address a core-muscle injury. · GIANTS PUT FORMER ALABAMA WIDE RECEIVER ON INJURED RESERVE. · CHRIS...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Auburn’s Hey Day Market is now open for business: Here’s what to know

Hey Day Market, Auburn University’s highly anticipated food hall, is now open to the public. The food hall opened its doors for lunch the morning of Aug. 16. Located adjacent to the main entrance of the Rane Center on South College Street, Hey Day Market is a multi-concept food hall at the forthcoming The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), the future home to Auburn University’s esteemed Hospitality Management program.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy