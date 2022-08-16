Eric Kiesau didn’t have an answer to the question on everyone’s mind this preseason: Who will be Auburn’s starting quarterback?. The Tigers’ first-year offensive coordinator wanted to take time to review the film from the team’s second fall scrimmage Friday afternoon before making any sweeping proclamations, but he was able to offer further insight into the competition between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada, and where things stand with Auburn’s trio of quarterbacks with almost two weeks to go until the season opener.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO