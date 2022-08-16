Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
What Bryan Harsin said after Auburn’s 14th fall camp practice
Welcome to Jordan-Hare Stadium on the Auburn campus. Bryan Harsin addressed the media after the Tigers’ 14th practice of fall camp. Auburn has 11 training sessions left in camp as a buildup to the September 3rd season-opening game against Mercer. Here are some highlights. -- T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford,...
Towns McGough’s 4th-quarter field goal lifts Auburn past Hoover in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
Auburn High kicker Towns McGough kicked a 36-yard field goal with 2:31 to play, lifting the Tigers to a season-opening victory over Hoover in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic on at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. McGough’s field goal spoiled the Hoover debut for head coach Wade Waldrop, whose team rallied from...
Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state
It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
Bryan Harsin updates timeline of when Auburn expects to name a starting quarterback
A decision is looming for Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, and on Saturday afternoon, the second-year head coach provided an update on when that decision—regarding who will be Auburn’s starting quarterback to open the season—should be expected to come down the pipeline. The Tigers have...
Observations from Auburn’s 14th fall practice
Fresh off its second preseason scrimmage Friday afternoon, Auburn returned to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday morning for its 14th practice of the preseason. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin opened up the entirety of Saturday’s practice to the local media, providing reporters with their longest look yet of the Tigers this preseason -- and with two weeks to go until the team’s season opener Sept. 3 against Mercer.
Jake Levant earns Auburn football scholarship
Auburn linebacker Jake Levant got some great news during Saturday’s practice at Jordan-Hare. Head coach Bryan Harsin called the 6′1 220-pound Vestavia Hills native to the 35-yard line for what Levant thought would be some coaching lessons. Levant had raised his hands in the air after a special-teams...
Has a favorite emerged in Auburn’s quarterback race after 2nd fall scrimmage?
Eric Kiesau didn’t have an answer to the question on everyone’s mind this preseason: Who will be Auburn’s starting quarterback?. The Tigers’ first-year offensive coordinator wanted to take time to review the film from the team’s second fall scrimmage Friday afternoon before making any sweeping proclamations, but he was able to offer further insight into the competition between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada, and where things stand with Auburn’s trio of quarterbacks with almost two weeks to go until the season opener.
South Alabama Roundup: Auburn commit Jeremiah Cobb runs past McGill-Toolen
Auburn running back commit Jeremiah Cobb ran for 215 yards and 4 TDs in his senior debut as Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic rolled past Class 6A McGill-Toolen 42-21 in the season opener for both teams. Cobb carried 17 times. He also caught two passes for 61 yards. QB...
What OC Eric Kiesau, DC Jeff Schmedding said about Auburn’s 2nd scrimmage
Auburn held its second scrimmage of the preseason Friday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium, less than a week removed from the team’s first scrimmage last Saturday. It was an important practice for Auburn, not just as it looks to narrow in on a starting quarterback among T.J. Finley, Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford, but as Bryan Harsin and his staff begin to lock in a two-deep depth chart with the season opener against Mercer almost two weeks away.
Why Tank Bigsby and Nick Brahms sat out of Friday’s scrimmage
Auburn had its 13th of 25 fall camp practices during Friday’s scrimmage on campus. Most of the roster participated in the second scrimmage of fall camp. TJ Finley, Robby Ashford, and Zach Calzada each split reps with the first team as the battle for starting quarterback wages on leading into September 3rd against Mercer.
The receiver Nick Saban said had a ‘really good day’ in scrimmage
At a time in the calendar when college football teams are concerned about providing scouting information to opponents, there is not much fans will see from Alabama’s second and final scrimmage. But if fans and reporters were able to watch Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the star of the...
Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage
Alabama held its second and final scrimmage of its fall camp Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Like the first, it was closed to the public and reporters. The next time the Tide takes that field will come in two weeks when it opens its season against Utah State. Nick Saban recapped...
Nick Saban shares latest on injuries to cornerbacks, offensive lineman
With two weeks to go until its season opener against Utah State, Alabama remains mostly healthy on both sides of the ball. Cornerback Eli Ricks (back) and Khyree Jackson (groin) were both in uniform for Saturday’s second and final scrimmage of fall camp, although Ricks did not participate. “We...
Prattville withstands Alabama WR commit Perry Thompson, Foley to claim win
Trailing 27-7 at halftime and struggling to get its nose out of the dirt, Foley found it had plenty of guts. Then in the final moments, the Lions discovered Prattville had just a little more. After Foley slashed the lead to 27-20 with 7:47 remaining on the third of Alabama...
Defense powers Central-Phenix City past Hewitt-Trussville in battle of top-5 teams
Defense set the tone at Garrett-Harrison Stadium as Class 7A second-ranked Central-Phenix City opened the season with a 37-21 win over fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville. Central gained control early in the second half to build a 16-point lead, but the Huskies hung close and only trailed by eight points with five minutes to play before the Red Devils scored twice in 90 seconds to pull away.
Surgery sidelines former Alabama prep standout
Cam Taylor-Britt’s debut with the Cincinnati Bengals won’t come until the regular season after he had surgery on Monday. Reports indicated the former Park Crossing High School standout had surgery to address a core-muscle injury. · GIANTS PUT FORMER ALABAMA WIDE RECEIVER ON INJURED RESERVE. · CHRIS...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
See Auburn University’s record (maybe) amount of students hit campus for 2022 semester
Over the last 10 years, a lot has changed on the Plains. Auburn’s student population has steadily increased in the past decade. Total enrollment in 2012 was 25,134 students, according to the university. This spring, undergraduate and graduate enrollment was 31,526, a 25% increase. Fall 2022 enrollment won’t be...
Auburn’s Hey Day Market is now open for business: Here’s what to know
Hey Day Market, Auburn University’s highly anticipated food hall, is now open to the public. The food hall opened its doors for lunch the morning of Aug. 16. Located adjacent to the main entrance of the Rane Center on South College Street, Hey Day Market is a multi-concept food hall at the forthcoming The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC), the future home to Auburn University’s esteemed Hospitality Management program.
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
