ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets' Carrasco likely out up to a month with oblique strain

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZe4u_0hJYeDrE00

ATLANTA (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique, the team announced Tuesday in another setback for its rotation.

The 35-year-old Carrasco, 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgent season for the NL East leaders, was hurt Monday night in a game at Atlanta.

The Mets said Carrasco had an MRI on Tuesday that showed a low-grade strain on the left side. The club said a typical timeline for this sort of injury was three to four weeks.

Manager Buck Showalter said the diagnosis was actually good news. He feared the injury would be much worse.

“Grade 1, that’s good news,” Showalter said. “I thought it could be something a little deeper.”

Carrasco gave up three runs in two innings in a 13-1 loss to the Braves, who trailed New York by 4 1/2 games in the division before Tuesday’s game.

His outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning. Carrasco came back after the break and got the last out. He winced on his final pitch and was pulled.

“We’re just going to wait to see how I feel tomorrow and go from there,” Carrasco said after the game. “This is my first time that I’ve felt something like this. It just happened on the last pitch of the game.”

Carrasco had been 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Acquired with star shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade with Cleveland before the 2021 season, Carrasco was injured and went 1-5 in his first year with the Mets.

With Carrasco going on the 10-day injured list, the Mets called up right-handers Stephen Nogosek and R.J. Alvarez from Triple A Syracuse. Also, pitcher Adonis Medina was optioned to Syracuse.

“It gives us a couple of fresh arms,” Showalter said. “Not fresh, but fresher. Nobody is fresh at this time of year.”

The manager was coy about reports that one of New York’s top prospects, third baseman Brett Baty, was being called up to replace the ailing Eduardo Escobar.

Plagued by a sore left oblique, Escobar was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday’s game after working out on the field before batting practice.

Escobar appears headed for the IL on Wednesday, which would clear room for Baty to join the club. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 draft is hitting a combined .315 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs for Double-A Binghamton and a brief stint in Syracuse.

“Let’s see what the new sunrise brings us,” Showalter said with a sly smile. “A lot of things can change tonight.”

Escobar’s condition has clearly worsened.

“After the workout, I didn’t think it was a good idea to run him out there and maybe run the potential of hurting him to a point where it might be long term,” Showalter said. “We’ve got to get our arms around what to do with this. I thought he was headed in the other direction, but today showed it might not be.”

Escobar was hitting .216 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs. Deven Marrero replaced Escobar in the lineup at third base.

In other moves, the Mets designated outfielder Nick Plummer for assignment to make room for Alvarez on the 40-man roster and signed outfielder Travis Jankowski to a minor league contract.

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adonis Medina
Person
Stephen Nogosek
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Nick Plummer
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Deven Marrero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nl
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez has bizarre take on Fernando Tatis PED suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for using performance-enhancing drugs, and a Hall of Fame pitcher believes that part of the blame rests with MLB. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. His suspension will last through the remainder of the 2022 season and will force him to miss the beginning of the 2023 season.
MLB
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Pony Baty Called Up to Mets After Six Games in Syracuse

Former Binghamton Rumble Pony and MLB's 18th-ranked prospect Brett Baty has been called up to the majors and will report to the Mets in Atlanta, according to multiple reports. Baty is the Mets' second-ranked prospect behind Francisco Alvarez. Baty played 129 games for the Rumble Ponies and just six for Syracuse before getting the nod to MLB.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports

A's call up top prospect Langeliers, release Piscotty

Shea Langeliers is heading to The Show. The Athletics selected the contract of the 24-year-old catcher Tuesday morning. Langeliers, considered the A's top prospect by MLB.com, likely will make his long-awaited MLB debut Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. Additionally, Oakland released outfielder Stephen Piscotty and placed Ramón Laureano on...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco (oblique strain) out 3-4 weeks

New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a low-grade left oblique strain, the team announced Tuesday. Carrasco underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday morning, one day after he exited his start against the host Atlanta Braves with tightness in his left side.
MLB
The Associated Press

Pozuelo leads Inter Miami against Toronto

Toronto FC (8-12-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (9-10-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +135, Toronto FC +166, Draw +279; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Alejandro Pozuelo leads Inter Miami into a matchup with Toronto after a two-goal showing...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy