ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he’s considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”

“We’re working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I’ve always said, for the special session, we’ve got to have a pretty good agreement before we call one.”

A statement from the governor’s office concerning a potential special session said Little wants to help Idaho residents “grappling with crushing inflation,” currently at about 8.5%.

A potential special session would appear to use the state’s recently projected $2 billion surplus to counteract inflation. That could mean lawmakers attempting to pass some type of tax rebate during the special session that could take effect this year.

“There are a lot of hurdles to get over,” Little said.

He declined to say definitively whether he’s been in contact with Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke or Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, the leaders of the two chambers that are each controlled by Republican super-majorities.

Bedke, who is running for lieutenant governor, in a statement blamed President Joe Biden for high inflation that he said is “hurting everyday Idahoans. I am working with Governor Little and my fellow members of the Legislature on ways to provide immediate tax relief for Idaho families and small businesses while also strengthening investments for future generations.”

Winder, in a text message to the AP, declined to comment.

Special sessions bringing in the state’s 105 part-time lawmakers and needed support staff cost thousands of dollars a day, and Little and lawmakers would likely be hesitant to call one if they didn’t have an agreement ahead of time. Lawmakers are scheduled to meet in regular session starting in January. Regular sessions typically last three or four months.

In a news release on Friday, Little commented on the state’s projected $2 billion surplus:

“Here’s what Idahoans need to know: the Legislature and I are committed to more education investments and tax relief on top of the historic steps we’ve taken to support schools and tax cuts.”

It’s not clear if education spending could be included in a special session.

Idaho voters in November will consider a ballot initiative to boost education funding by raising taxes on corporations and individuals making $250,000 or more annually.

Backers of the Quality Education Initiative say Idaho schools are badly underfunded, and the initiative would raise more than $300 million for them.

Little in February signed into law the biggest tax cut in the state’s history — a combined $600 million that included a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses. That’s on top of tax cuts in 2021, which combined with the tax cuts enacted earlier this year reach nearly $1 billion.

Also earlier this year, Little signed into law a K-12 education funding increase of $300 million, a 12.5% increase over the previous year and the largest increase in state history.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state. The law targets what DeSantis has called a “pernicious” ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society. Walker said the law, as applied to diversity, inclusion and bias training in businesses, turns the First Amendment “upside down” because the state is barring speech by prohibiting discussion of certain concepts in training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers might cease growing some crops, leaving fields of lettuce and melons to turn to dust. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could result if states, cities and farms across the American West cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River. Yet for years, seven states that depend on the river have allowed more water to be taken from it than nature can replenish. Despite widespread recognition of the crisis, the states missed a deadline this week to propose major cuts that the federal government has said are necessary. And again, the government failed to force harsh decisions and stopped short of imposing the cuts on its own, despite previous threats to do so.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Court: BIA owes damages for officer impregnating woman

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs can be held responsible for damages awarded to a Montana woman who became pregnant after an on-duty BIA officer used the threat of criminal charges to coerce her into having sex, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled. The woman, identified by the initials L.B. in court documents, sued former BIA officer Dana Bullcoming and his employer for the October 2015 sexual assault on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation that resulted in the birth of a child, who is now 7, said her attorney, John Heenan. “This is a woman that...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
The Associated Press

DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which from its conception drew widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups who feared the unit would serve as a political tool for the governor. DeSantis said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons. He said most of those charged were from Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach counties, all Democratic strongholds. He released few details. The 20 people were among more than 11 million Florida voters who cast ballots in the 2020 election.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
CADIZ, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Inflation And Economy#Special Session#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#House#Senate#Idahoans
The Associated Press

New distribution center to create 100 jobs in Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
The Associated Press

WVa deputy charged with violating suspect's civil rights

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was charged with a federal civil rights violation after he allegedly punched and pepper sprayed a suspect, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza, who was arrested Thursday, also is accused of writing a false report on the January 2018 incident, the Justice Department said in a news release. Kuretza, 38, subjected the suspect to excessive force by punching and elbowing him in the face. After the suspect was handcuffed, he was hit and pepper-sprayed, resulting in bodily injury, according to the indictment. On his report, Kuretza claimed he used pepper spray before the suspect was handcuffed. The deputy’s report also omitted documentation of force used after the suspect was handcuffed.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Dallas. In a brief statement after he was strapped to the death chamber gurney, Chanthakoummane thanked Jesus Christ, ministers with the Texas prison system and “all these people in my life that aided me in this journey.” Although no relatives of Walker attended the execution, he offered a message to them: “I pray my death will bring them peace.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five) (nine, four, three; Fireball: eight) (three, two, zero; Fireball: three) Pick Four-Midday. 4-7-2-3, Fireball:. (four, seven, two, three; Fireball: zero) Pick Four-Evening. 4-1-0-5, Fireball: 1. (four, one, zero, five; Fireball: one) Lucky Day Lotto. 01-19-31-40-42.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy