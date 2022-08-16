ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 heroin overdoses, 1 death in less than 24 hours in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over the last 24 hours, Chesterfield County Police have responded to multiple suspected heroin overdoses, according to the department.

Police are currently aware of four suspected heroin overdoses — including one suspected overdose death — that have occurred in the county, according to a recent Facebook post from the department’s official page.

“So many overdoses in a short period of time could indicate that the illegal or prescription drugs being sold or used are extremely potent and likely to cause an overdose,” the post reads .

Police made a public statement advising the public on how to spot a drug overdose and what to do. A person may be showing signs of an overdose if:

  • They are unresponsive.
  • Their fingertips or lips turn blue or grey.
  • Their breathing is slowed, shallow or has stopped altogether.
  • They are gurgling or making snoring noises.

Anyone who is with someone in an overdose situation is recommended to call 911 immediately and administer Narcan/Naloxone if possible. According to police, anyone in need of Narcan can call 804-717-6169 and be provided it free of charge by the Chesterfield County Opioid Outreach Coordinator.

For more information on emergency treatment and resources, visit the Opioid Solution RVA website .

Jennifer Mitchell
3d ago

Ignorance....smh....most of you no nothing about addiction. I hope it never effects one of your family members. Happens to ALL walks of life. My prayers go out to their family and friends. Stay strong, seven yrs clean. PPL CAN CHANGE!!

