22 WSBT
Update: Site near New Carlisle being considered for multi-billion-dollar battery plant
A massive project with a huge economic impact could be coming to the New Carlisle area. WSBT has been digging into details all day of this potential development that could bring in Ultium Cells LLC. The investment alone would be more than two billion dollars. Ultium Cells has three other...
Inside Indiana Business
Vixen Composites growing in Elkhart
Elkhart-based Vixen Composites has completed its move into a new facility in the Aeroplex Industrial Park. The company, which produces fiberglass reinforced plastic and composite structural panels for a variety of industries, says the new location provides additional space to expand its product lines. The 60,000-square-foot facility includes office and...
wfyi.org
A multibillion-dollar EV battery plant may be coming to St. Joseph County
A multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant may be coming to St. Joseph County. Ultium Cells, a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors, has submitted a county tax abatement application for the proposal — which representatives describe as a “potential large investment” — to be built near New Carlisle.
abc57.com
$14 million affordable housing development proposed in South Bend
A $14 million affordable housing complex is under consideration in downtown South Bend. The South Bend Common Council's Community Investment Committee will discuss a tax abatement proposal for a 60-unit, mixed-use development at 505 S Michigan St., during its meeting on Monday, August 22. The property is currently a city-owned...
hometownnewsnow.com
Huge Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Eyes Area
(New Carlisle, IN) - A massive electric vehicle battery-making facility could go up outside New Carlisle. It would be an over $2 billion investment producing approximately 1,700 jobs, said Bill Schalliol, Director of the St. Joseph County Economic Development Corporation. Ultium Cells LLC has applied for tax abatement with St....
abc57.com
GM considering battery cell manufacturing plant in New Carlisle
A company that is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution is seeking a tax abatement from St. Joseph County in order to build a large battery cell manufacturing facility in New Carlisle. The company, Ultium Cells manufactures battery cells used in GM's electric vehicles. It is applying...
WNDU
Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals denies proposal for ‘animal racing’
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At an Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Thursday morning, several items were on the agenda but one—a proposal for animal racing on County Road 14—had nearly every resident in attendance saying the same thing. “We’re all against this and we ask...
abc57.com
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
abc57.com
Intersection of Spring, Third Streets closed beginning August 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Spring Street and West Third Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The intersection will be closed until late October as part of the Third Street Sewer Improvement Project. Access to businesses in the...
abc57.com
EV battery plant proposal leaves New Carlisle residents with more questions than answers
NEW CARLISLE, Ind.—Residents of New Carlisle seem to have more questions than answers about the proposed Ultium LLC plant to be possibly built in the Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC). One such resident is Sharon Peterson, owner of The Billy Goat 9 & Dine, which sits along Michigan Street. “I’m...
Inside Indiana Business
Four Winds Casino expansion opens in South Bend
The Four Winds Casino in South Bend on Thursday dedicated the addition of 40,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino expansion is part of a broader project that includes the construction of a 23-story hotel and event center. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians first opened the casino in January 2018 and announced the expansion the following year.
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
chssandscript.com
Significant Road Closure in Chesterton
Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
WNDU
Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
abc57.com
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
95.3 MNC
Goshen is growing, asking for help from residents
Goshen is growing and asking for your help. The city is creating a growth plan for the future and they’re asking for citizen input. City officials say they’re looking at how and where they should grow the city in a consistent way. In addition to hearing from the...
95.3 MNC
Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition
Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
WNDU
City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting on crisis response procedures rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Community Action Group meeting to discuss crisis response procedures at Brown Community Learning Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. But due to the ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of 51-year-old...
