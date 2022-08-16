Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use
A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
consultant360.com
Parathyroid Hormone Levels and CKD Outcomes
High parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels may independently predict fractures, vascular events, and mortality in patients with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to new research published in Osteoporosis International.1. This finding emerged from a retrospective study of 5108 adult patients (mean age 68 years) with chronic kidney...
Comments / 0