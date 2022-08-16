Read full article on original website
Ryan D. Lohr, 47
Ryan Duaine Lohr, 47, passed away peacefully from this life at his home in Gering, Nebraska, surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, August 13, 2022, after a courageously-fought 8-month battle with colon cancer. Ryan was born February 22, 1975, in Greeley, Colorado, to Rick and Peggy (Schaeffer) Lohr. He...
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan’s 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
Scottsbluff man charged with animal cruelty after February incident
GERING, NE — A Scottsbluff man was arraigned this week on a charge stemming from an incident earlier this year. According to court documents, 57-year-old Jonathan Quindt is charged with cruelly mistreating an animal - 1st offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents say Gering Police were called to...
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 4 - Aug. 17
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Morrill County man charged in shooting death of father waives preliminary hearing
BROADWATER, NE — A man arrested earlier this month for the murder of his father was in court in western Nebraska Wednesday. 32-year-old Joseph Bennett is charged with first degree murder and and use of a firearm to commit a felony in relation to the shooting death of his father, Rodney Bennett.
