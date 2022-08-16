ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

newsblade.com

Ryan D. Lohr, 47

Ryan Duaine Lohr, 47, passed away peacefully from this life at his home in Gering, Nebraska, surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, August 13, 2022, after a courageously-fought 8-month battle with colon cancer. Ryan was born February 22, 1975, in Greeley, Colorado, to Rick and Peggy (Schaeffer) Lohr. He...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff man charged with animal cruelty after February incident

GERING, NE — A Scottsbluff man was arraigned this week on a charge stemming from an incident earlier this year. According to court documents, 57-year-old Jonathan Quindt is charged with cruelly mistreating an animal - 1st offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents say Gering Police were called to...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Aug. 4 - Aug. 17

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
