Calaveras County Emergency Tree Removal Will Require Crane
Arnold, CA – Electrical hazards have Calaveras County road officials calling in heavy equipment for emergency tree removal in the Arnold area. Due to the close proximity of power lines, a crane will be used to safely perform the tree removal, according to county public works officials. The work will require a complete road closure at 4520 Love Creek Road, off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. The roadway is narrow and the crane will block the entire road, requiring a detour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22.
Update: Crash Causes Power Outage In Calaveras County
Update at 11:20 a.m.: PG&E crews have made progress on a PG&E outage impacting over 2,105 customers after a vehicle hit a power pole on Highway 108 in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County. The utility reports that the number of customers without electricity since 10:30 p.m. Friday has dropped to 174. However, their power is not expected to be restored until around 9 p.m., according to company officials. Details of the collision can be viewed below.
136 New Cases In Tuolumne And 101 In Calaveras
Tuolumne County Public Health reports 104 new lab-confirmed community cases and 32 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases from Saturday, August 13th to today, Friday, August 19th, for a total of 136 cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 42 active cases at SCC, last week there were 28 active cases. There are 71 known active community cases down from 89. Positive home tests (rapid/antigen tests) are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. Lab results come from hospitals or other lab-confirmed testing.
Survey Targets Mother Lode Economic Challenges And Opportunities
Sonora, CA – A new survey targeting the Mother Lode’s economic challenges and opportunities will be used to strategize for the future. The confidential ten-question online survey includes questions related to important assets, what challenges need to be addressed, and how to improve long-term economic stability. It is being put out by the Central Sierra Economic Development District (CSEDD), in conjunction with the North State Planning and Development Collective at California State University, Chico and Chabin Concepts. These groups are in the initial phase of updating the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for the five-county CSEDD region. It serves Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne counties, along with the cities of Sonora and Angels Camp.
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
Pedestrian from Modesto hit, killed near Keyes
MODESTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Modesto around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, according to California Highway Patrol — Modesto. CHP said a 51-year-old wearing all-black clothing was walking in the middle of Golden State Boulevard, south of West Barnhart Road. The driver couldn't see...
California’s Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.9 Precent
Sonora, CA– California’s unemployment rate has decreased to 3.9 percent for the month of July 2022. That number means it is the lowest ever on record since the data started being recorded in 1976. The state is reporting it has regained 97.3 percent of the nonfarm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 do to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 2022, California’s private sector has fully recovered from pandemic losses. The only industry that has posted a job loss was Financial Activities(-1,900) which is attributed to reductions in Insurance Carriers.
Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations
Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
Update: Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 3:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread of a brush fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. along Calaveritas Road, between Cement Plant and Old Gulch roads and east of Highway 49. The fire’s size is estimated at five acres. The CHP has closed a section of Calaveritas Road from Old Gulch Road to Fricot City Road while ground crews work toward full containment and continue to mop up. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Twist In Case Of Body Found Decomposing In Wallace Home
Wallace, CA – There is more to the story of a mummified body found in a chair at a Wallace home earlier this month, and it involves money. In July, 63-year-old Randall Freer died of an undisclosed medical condition while leaving a business in Jackson. That prompted Amador Sheriff’s officials to contact his next of kin in Wallace. On a second attempt to reach a family member, once again, no one answered the door. To the deputy’s surprise, a look through the front window revealed a decomposing body in a chair, as reported here on Tuesday. While foul play was not suspected, sheriff’s officials believed it had been there for over three years.
Willis, Rodney
Rodney Dean Willis, born August 17, 1955 in Sonora, California passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Central Valley Post-Acute in Riverbank, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements. Date of Death: 08/16/2022. Age: 66. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Wagon Trail Realignment Project Will Impact Traffic
Calaveras, CA– The Wagon Trail Realignment Project is a reconstruction project that is designed to improve the safety of a 6.5-mile stretch of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. The goals of the project include widening and paving the roadway, removing dangerous curves, installing new culverts and animal crossings, and improving overall road safety for the traveling public. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.
Tuolumne County Superintendent To Preview Upcoming School Year
Sonora, CA — It is back to school time, and this weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker. She will talk about various topics including recent enrollment trends, planning for an upcoming youth summit, grant money recently received, changes this year in local education, challenges to recruiting teachers, and the state’s move to expand transitional kindergarten.
Powell, Paul
Paul William Powell, of Redwood City, California (part time vacation residence of Sonora) Born February 2, 1962 in Redwood City, California passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, California. Terzich &...
Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity
East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
Revelle, Troy
Troy Richard Denton Revelle, born February 18, 1973 in Citrus Heights, California passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements. Date of Death: 08/12/2022. Age: 49. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Large Trash Pile Found In Forest Campground
Calaveras County, CA – Last week, garbage was found littered all over a campground in the Stanislaus National Forest. As the pictures in the image box show, this is what rangers found at the Utica/Union Reservoirs Recreation Area in the Calaveras Ranger District on Thursday afternoon. Forest officials noted that it appeared a bear got ahold of a trash bag left behind, ripping it open. They added, “This endangers both human and animal life. To make matters worse, the dumpsters were empty and yet the piles of garbage were overwhelming.”
Mid-August Events In The Mother Lode
There are several events planned in the middle of August. The Twain Harte Rotary is hosting the annual Deep Pit Bar-B-Que this Saturday, August 20th. First, there will be a craft fair from 8 am to 3 pm and then the gates to Eproson Field will open at 4 pm. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7. There will be raffle prizes and a silent auction. This will be followed by a concert in the ball field by the band Agent. For tickets call 209-206-1320.
