Wallace, CA – There is more to the story of a mummified body found in a chair at a Wallace home earlier this month, and it involves money. In July, 63-year-old Randall Freer died of an undisclosed medical condition while leaving a business in Jackson. That prompted Amador Sheriff’s officials to contact his next of kin in Wallace. On a second attempt to reach a family member, once again, no one answered the door. To the deputy’s surprise, a look through the front window revealed a decomposing body in a chair, as reported here on Tuesday. While foul play was not suspected, sheriff’s officials believed it had been there for over three years.

WALLACE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO