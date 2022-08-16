ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

KRUG: Taking a new look at fermented foods

Just this week I listened in on a Zoom training that reminded us again about the health benefits of adding a little fermented food to your healthy plate. Fermentation is a process where the natural bacteria found in fresh vegetables utilize the carbohydrates to reproduce and excrete lactic acid, which preserves the vegetables and creates a characteristic tangy flavor. There is evidence that the lactic acid bacteria present in fermented products helps create a healthy gut.
Cheyenne Bottoms inspires Great Bend artist's beer can label

A Great Bend artist has embraced one of Barton County’s biggest attractions to make even cans of beer artistic. Yuchen Wang-Boswell used inspiration from Cheyenne Bottoms for the latest beer label at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. The beer, called Cheyenne Bottoms UP, is a lager now available to purchase in cans at Dry Lake.
Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays

Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
Community paint day set for Great Bend’s downtown alley

The next step in beautifying Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district is coming up Sept. 10 with a community paint day for the art alley. The final Friday of the month, from spring to fall, a portion of Forest Avenue is barricaded for live music, food and beverages. This year, the consumption area was extended to the alleyway between Forest and Lakin Avenue.
'After the Storm:' Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece

Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program

On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
🎤Great Bend Rec show

Hear this month's Great Bend Rec Show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission that aired Aug. 18, 2022. The Great Bend Rec Show airs the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell

From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
Russell long-term care center names Hoffman as coordinator

Russell Regional Hospital has announced the hiring of Chelsee Hoffman, R.N., as the Main Street Manor Coordinator. Main Street Manor is a long-term care center at Russell Regional Hospital. Hoffman has worked at Russell Regional Hospital for two years, starting out on the acute floor and surgery nurse. Most recently, Hoffman served as the infection prevention and quality assurance nurse.
Great Bend man killed in Barton Co. accident

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator. Upon arrival, deputies located a two-vehicle accident. Investigation...
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

