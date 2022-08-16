Read full article on original website
Related
KRUG: Taking a new look at fermented foods
Just this week I listened in on a Zoom training that reminded us again about the health benefits of adding a little fermented food to your healthy plate. Fermentation is a process where the natural bacteria found in fresh vegetables utilize the carbohydrates to reproduce and excrete lactic acid, which preserves the vegetables and creates a characteristic tangy flavor. There is evidence that the lactic acid bacteria present in fermented products helps create a healthy gut.
Farm Show ready for transition from Great Bend to Hutchinson
For more than a decade, the Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo called Great Bend its home. Now called the Kansas Ag Expo, one of the Midwest's premiere agricultural and ranching shows moves to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson for 2023. "Everything was good at Great Bend and...
Cheyenne Bottoms inspires Great Bend artist's beer can label
A Great Bend artist has embraced one of Barton County’s biggest attractions to make even cans of beer artistic. Yuchen Wang-Boswell used inspiration from Cheyenne Bottoms for the latest beer label at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. The beer, called Cheyenne Bottoms UP, is a lager now available to purchase in cans at Dry Lake.
Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays
Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community paint day set for Great Bend’s downtown alley
The next step in beautifying Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district is coming up Sept. 10 with a community paint day for the art alley. The final Friday of the month, from spring to fall, a portion of Forest Avenue is barricaded for live music, food and beverages. This year, the consumption area was extended to the alleyway between Forest and Lakin Avenue.
Dry conditions could make for successful dove hunting season
Temperatures in the 80s this week are foreshadowing cooler things to come. As the temperatures drop each summer, that means hunting season is just around the corner. Dove season opens statewide on Sept. 1, and Cheyenne Bottoms Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said dry conditions could make for a successful hunt.
Free laundry service for those in need arrives to Great Bend
The United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK) has created a new program called “Laundry Love” which will launch Saturday, Aug. 20 in Great Bend to help those in need with cleaning their clothes. Laundry Love will wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals....
Dogs welcome at Great Bend pool Saturday
Bark at the Waterpark will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. For $5 per dog, citizens can let their dogs come play at the Great Bend Wetlands Waterpark. The proceeds go to the Great Bend Dog Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'After the Storm:' Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece
Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
Great Bend's KMW Loaders launches apprenticeship program
On Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., Great Bend Economic Development will celebrate local Apprenticeship Champion, KMW Loaders, at their Great Bend Plant, 198 US 281. This event honors KMW Loaders launching a new apprenticeship program partially funded by State and Federal programs. With the assistance of Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce development division,...
Staying open late for Great Bend’s ‘Moonlight Madness Sale’
If you are looking for great deals with back-to-school shopping, the City of Great Bend encourages you to participate in the Moonlight Madness Sale on Thursday, Aug. 18. There are 16 participating businesses downtown that are staying open late Thursday for shoppers. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said there...
🎤Great Bend Rec show
Hear this month's Great Bend Rec Show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission that aired Aug. 18, 2022. The Great Bend Rec Show airs the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour & ribbon cutting (8/18)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Central Plains Computer Service. 608 S. Patton Rd. Central Plains Computer Service has been a provider of...
Guest speaker coming to Great Bend church Saturday
Heartland Community Church, 4907 Tenth Street, will host a special time of teaching with Greg Mohr on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon, and is open to the public. From noon until 2 pm he will continue to share with pastors and ministry leaders. There is no cost to attend.
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Aug. 17, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Free presentation with Jackie Stiles in Great Bend Aug. 29
Retired WNBA Basketball legend Jackie Stiles will speak at Barton Community College at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Fine Arts Auditorium to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Barton Title IX Coordinator Cheryl Brown said celebrating the 50th...
S. Fossil and Edward Ave. improvement project to begin in Russell
From the City of Russell... For the past several years, the Russell City Council has made improving our roadways a priority. Most recently, the reconstruction of S. Fossil Street from Wichita to Dorrance Street, the mill and overlay of S. Fossil Street from Dorrance to the south city limits, and the reconstruction of N. Lincoln Street from Wichita Avenue to 10th Street, and the planned mill and overlay of W. Wichita.
Flag football coaches needed for Great Bend Rec
The Great Bend Recreation Commission needs coaches for their upcoming flag football season. If interested in volunteering, call the GBRC Sports Department at 620-793-3755.
Russell long-term care center names Hoffman as coordinator
Russell Regional Hospital has announced the hiring of Chelsee Hoffman, R.N., as the Main Street Manor Coordinator. Main Street Manor is a long-term care center at Russell Regional Hospital. Hoffman has worked at Russell Regional Hospital for two years, starting out on the acute floor and surgery nurse. Most recently, Hoffman served as the infection prevention and quality assurance nurse.
Great Bend man killed in Barton Co. accident
On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator. Upon arrival, deputies located a two-vehicle accident. Investigation...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0