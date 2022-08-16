North Kitsap School District looks to rezone surplus land it owns near Island Lake

The North Kitsap School District is looking to rezone a piece of undeveloped property near Island Lake it had purchased for the site of a future school in hopes that it can sell it to fund future capital projects.

The district has submitted a rezoning application as Kitsap County prepares to update its Comprehensive Plan, a once-every-ten-year opportunity for landowners to apply to change zoning.

The North Kitsap School District recently submitted its application to rezone its property on the north side of Island lake, the very southern edge of the school district's boundary that is adjacent to the Silverdale Urban Growth Area (UGA). The application comes as part of the county's process to review and update its comprehensive plan in 2024.

The 29-acre piece of undeveloped land is currently zoned Rural Residential, which allows for low-density residential development and agricultural activities that are consistent with rural character.

NKSD is suggesting the county have the property included in the Silverdale UGA, as the district intends to surplus the property for sale and future development, according to school district documents.

More Island Lake news:Neighbors brace for residential development at former church camp site

NKSD purchased the property, at the intersection of Silverdale Way and Lone Maple Lane NW, in January 1993 for the purpose of building a school there, said NKSD spokesperson Jenn Markaryan.

"It appears that at that time, nearly 30 years ago, the school district was interested in the possibility of placing a school on the southern end of the boundaries in the future," Markaryan said.

The property was appraised for $560,000 in 2019. If the land is rezoned to an Urban Low Residential Zone, meaning that urban services and facilities are allowed, the appraisal would reach roughly $1.8 million to $2.4 million based on a 2019 appraisal, according to the school district.

"The developability of the property has not been analyzed but would likely change the value of the property," according to district documents.

If the property is successfully rezoned and sold, NKSD would use the revenue generated to assist in funding future school buildings or modernization, Markaryan said.

The lake's north side isn't the only place planned for future residential development. Last week, local developers who own the former CRISTA campsite on the south end of the lake, submitted their permit application to Kitsap County with a plan to build 350 single-family dwellings on their 55-acres land.

Review of the application may take a year or more before a permit is issued, according to county officials.

Mapping Kitsap County's landscape through 2024

Like NKSD, landowners can submit an application for rezoning to Kitsap County until Sept. 15, said Kitsap County Deputy County Administrator Eric Baker.

The county considers rezone requests as part of the update to its comprehensive plan. The Washington Growth Management Act requires the county to update its comprehensive plan every 10 years.

"This is a good part of our public outreach plan, to make sure that people are coming to us with ideas they have for their property so that it's not just a one-way street," Baker said.

All the proposed rezoning changes will be reviewed by the county and be considered to be included in one of the three alternatives that will undergo environmental analysis in 2023 before updating the plan come in 2024, Baker said.

To learn more about the update, the public can join the county's first public virtual meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

More meetings based upon different aspects of the update will be lined up through the fall, Baker said.

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at pei-yu.lin@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to kitsapsun.com today.