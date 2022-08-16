ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of setting fires along Kitsap Way in dumpsters

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
A 49-year-old man with a history of severe mental illness and starting fires is accused of setting a string of fires early Monday in dumpsters and in beauty bark near businesses along Kitsap Way in Bremerton.

As police and firefighters arrived at one fire they were alerted to the next fire.

“It was obvious the arsonist was moving west, and still actively setting fires in the city,” a Bremerton police officer wrote in court documents.

Following the direction of the fires – the first reported at 4 a.m. – officers found Ronald Lyle Juneau behind Lewis Funeral Chapel, 5303 Kitsap Way, and placed him under arrest. Officers noted that the clothes Juneau was wearing matched a suspect in a previous fire set near a business on Wheaton Way, according to court documents.

No injuries were reported in dumpster fires near Vape on the Beach, 3940 Kitsap Way; the Spinnaker Building, 4110 Kitsap Way; and Denny's, 5004 Kitsap Way. Firefighters also doused a blaze in beauty bark on the 4200 block of Kitsap Way.

After his arrest, Juneau denied he was the person setting the fires, claiming another man had set them and he was following that person, according to documents filed Tuesday in Kitsap County Superior Court. Prosecutors charged Juneau with four counts of second-degree arson.

In August 2020, Juneau was arrested and charged with first-degree arson for setting a fire near a crawl space at a duplex on the 100 block of Lebo Boulevard. After being treated for what a Western State Hospital psychologist diagnosed as bipolar disorder, Juneau was found competent to stand trial and pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree reckless burning. In May 2021 he was sentenced to five months in jail.

